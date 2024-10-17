Ukraine's victory plan welcomed by defense ministers of several NATO countries

$41.320.06
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
05:56 AM • 2964 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 37420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 141449 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 190441 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118975 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 353093 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177814 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147627 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196833 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125894 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Ukraine's victory plan welcomed by defense ministers of several NATO countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12039 views

The defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Estonia, and Sweden supported Ukraine's Victory Plan. They called for increased support for Kyiv and acceleration of Ukraine's movement toward NATO membership.

Ukraine's victory plan welcomed by defense ministers of several NATO countries

The defense ministers of Latvia, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Estonia, and Sweden welcomed the Victory Plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr. The European officials called for maximizing support for Kyiv and accelerating Ukraine's movement toward NATO membership. They stated this while speaking to journalists on October 17 before a meeting in Brussels, UNN reports with reference to Voice of America.

Details

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said that “we support the Victory Plan. We believe that Ukraine must defeat the aggressor country. It is important for all of us”. He also added that it is now necessary to discuss the details of how Ukraine can quickly complete its “irreversible” path to NATO membership.

According to Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas, Ukraine should receive an invitation to join NATO “now.” “I would extend (the invitation) - yes, absolutely,” Kasčunas said, answering journalists' questions.

He clarified that an invitation to join the Alliance is not the same as membership, but it does make the process of joining truly irreversible.

“The invitation is the first step, but this is a real irreversibility, a point of no return,” Kasciunas said. - “If you want to push the Russians away from NATO territory, even from the idea of testing NATO, the best way to do it is to support Ukraine by all means.

British Defense Secretary John Healey has stated the need to increase support for Ukraine in the coming months. “We must do everything we can to increase our support for Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead, to put more pressure on Russia to ensure that Ukraine can win, because the defense of Europe begins in Ukraine,” Healy said.

“We are committed to supporting them for as long as it takes,” he added.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur noted that Estonia hopes for actions and further steps on Ukraine's path to NATO membership.

“Estonia has always said that the only real guarantee of security for Ukraine is NATO membership,” Pevkur said.

According to Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson, Stockholm “welcomes” Zelenskyy's “victory plan” and will discuss it, but Ukraine's membership in the Alliance is not possible at this time. However, Sweden will continue to support Kyiv.

Addendum Addendum

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that Ukraine will join the Alliance in the future - as its 33rd or 34th member. He said this before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday. 

It will be a big mistake: Zelensky on what if partners do not support Victory Plan17.10.24, 14:16 • 11653 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Hanno Pevkur
Mark Rutte
Latvia
NATO
Brussels
Lithuania
Sweden
United Kingdom
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Estonia
Ukraine
