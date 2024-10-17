It will be a big mistake: Zelensky on what if partners do not support Victory Plan
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy said that the refusal of partners to support Ukraine's Victory Plan would be a mistake. He emphasized that Ukraine's weakness is Russia's strength, and the plan contains important points on security and the economy.
If our partners do not support the Victory Plan, it will be a big mistake. Ukraine's weakness is Russia's strength. This opinion was expressed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a press conference following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, UNN reports .
The Victory Plan is a document that strengthens Ukraine. The first point, for example, is certainty for our society. Will we be in NATO? This is a security umbrella. In practice, we see that it is the only reliable one for all of us. So what will happen if our partners do not support the Plan?
He noted that the plan includes weapons, economic strengthening.
"Once again, there is a certainty that there will be investments here, that our resources will be protected. If they don't, it will be very difficult for us. Ukraine's weakness is Russia's strength. I think it will be a big mistake," the President said.
Addendum
On October 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled the Victory Plan, which consists of 5 points and 3 secret annexes. The plan includes geopolitical, military, economic, and security aspects to end the war and ensure security.
In particular, Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence packageon its territory.
The Victory Plan also includes the lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range weapons by our partners on the entire territory of Ukraine occupied by Russia and on the territory of the Russian Federation - on military infrastructure facilities - and the provision of appropriate long-range missiles, drones and other means of destruction to Ukraine.