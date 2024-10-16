Zelenskyy warns what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy warns what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13670 views

President Zelenskyy warned that if Ukraine does not strengthen now, Putin will be able to strengthen next year. He presented the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, emphasizing the importance of supporting partners to preserve the world order.

Zelenskyy warns what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that  if Ukraine does not strengthen now, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have time to strengthen next year in a way that will permanently reject diplomacy.

He said this during the presentation of the Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN

Now, for our partners, helping Ukraine means ensuring that the rules-based order in the world is preserved. If Russia's war against Ukraine ends at the Peace Summit and on the basis of international law, it will convince other potential aggressors not to start wars

- Zelensky said.

The President noted that if Putin achieves his insane goals - geopolitical, military, ideological, and economic - it will create an irresistible impression among other potential aggressors, particularly in the Gulf region, the Indo-Pacific, and Africa, that wars of aggression can be beneficial to them as well.

Therefore, the fate of the next decades is determined by the actions of our global coalition in defense of Ukraine and international law. It is absolutely legitimate for us to ask our partners for support in this battle. For our partners, it is quite practical to help us not only survive, but also win. By doing so, our partners will help themselves no less

- Zelensky said. 

Zelensky also warned what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now.

And we have to be honest - Ukrainians and all our partners - that if we don't step up now, Putin will have time to step up next year to the point where he can reject diplomacy forever. russia must lose the war against Ukraine. And this is not a “freeze”. It is not trading Ukraine's territory or sovereignty. We must implement the Victory Plan to force Russia to attend the Peace Summit and be ready to end the war

- Zelensky said. 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present a five-point victory plan to the Verkhovna Rada.

Zelensky said that if we start moving forward with this plan now, we may be able to end the war no later than next year. 

On October 17, Zelenskyy will present the Victory Plan to the European Council.  

The head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak , said that the partners understand the logic of Ukraine's Victory Plan. Ukraine expects concrete steps from its partners in response to the plan.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

