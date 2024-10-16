Zelenskyy warns what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now
President Zelenskyy warned that if Ukraine does not strengthen now, Putin will be able to strengthen next year. He presented the Victory Plan to the Verkhovna Rada, emphasizing the importance of supporting partners to preserve the world order.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Ukraine does not strengthen now, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will have time to strengthen next year in a way that will permanently reject diplomacy.
He said this during the presentation of the Plan in the Verkhovna Rada, reports UNN.
Now, for our partners, helping Ukraine means ensuring that the rules-based order in the world is preserved. If Russia's war against Ukraine ends at the Peace Summit and on the basis of international law, it will convince other potential aggressors not to start wars
The President noted that if Putin achieves his insane goals - geopolitical, military, ideological, and economic - it will create an irresistible impression among other potential aggressors, particularly in the Gulf region, the Indo-Pacific, and Africa, that wars of aggression can be beneficial to them as well.
Therefore, the fate of the next decades is determined by the actions of our global coalition in defense of Ukraine and international law. It is absolutely legitimate for us to ask our partners for support in this battle. For our partners, it is quite practical to help us not only survive, but also win. By doing so, our partners will help themselves no less
Zelensky also warned what will happen if Ukraine does not strengthen now.
And we have to be honest - Ukrainians and all our partners - that if we don't step up now, Putin will have time to step up next year to the point where he can reject diplomacy forever. russia must lose the war against Ukraine. And this is not a “freeze”. It is not trading Ukraine's territory or sovereignty. We must implement the Victory Plan to force Russia to attend the Peace Summit and be ready to end the war
