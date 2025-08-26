$41.430.15
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
11:34 AM • 5180 views
Government will update border crossing rules for men aged 18 to 22 today - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
11:32 AM • 11735 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 8718 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
06:24 AM • 76799 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 44497 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 48307 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 164003 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 93188 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 79778 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Estonia blames Russian jamming for explosion of likely Ukrainian drone - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 358 views

Estonia blames Russian jamming for a drone explosion on its territory. It was likely a Ukrainian drone that deviated from its course due to Russian electronic interference in the Baltic region.

Estonia blames Russian jamming for explosion of likely Ukrainian drone - Bloomberg

Estonia blames Russian jamming for drone explosion in Estonia. An armed drone that crashed in Estonia is likely a Ukrainian drone that went off course due to Russian electronic interference in the Baltic region, officials in Tallinn said, according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The wreckage of the exploded drone was found on farmland in southern Estonia on Monday afternoon, the country's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said at a press conference in Tallinn.

Officials said the drone, an incident they are still investigating and do not consider Russian, could have been used by Ukraine on Sunday, when the Russian port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea was hit.

Similar incidents have occurred on NATO's eastern flank with Russia, highlighting the risks for alliance members on the front line since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The three Baltic states bordering Russia have recently begun to raise the alarm about a significant buildup of Russian electronic warfare, which disrupts navigation systems used by drones, as well as civilian airliners, the publication writes.

NATO's easternmost countries face a sharp increase in radio and satellite jamming from Russia23.08.25, 15:54 • 4209 views

Last week, Poland's defense minister accused Russia of provocation after a military drone crashed and exploded on Polish territory. In July, a combat drone entered Lithuanian airspace, causing high-ranking officials to evacuate to a bunker. Vilnius then appealed to NATO to deploy anti-drone measures, including experimental ones, on its borders with Russia and Belarus, Moscow's ally.

Lithuania declared a no-fly zone along part of its border with Belarus after drone incursions21.08.25, 16:09 • 3577 views

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to detect everything, as incidents in other European countries have shown," the Estonian Defense Minister said at a press conference in Tallinn, adding that Estonia's main anti-drone measure is currently NATO allied fighters, which regularly patrol the Baltic skies.

"If it had fallen on a residential building, it would have very likely caused damage - possibly significant," Estonian national intelligence chief Margo Palloson said at the press conference.

According to officials, Estonian radars had previously detected another drone that fell on the Russian shore of Lake Peipus last weekend, although they did not specify its origin.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Belarus
Bloomberg News
Hanno Pevkur
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Baltic Sea
Lithuania
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland