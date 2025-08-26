Estonia blames Russian jamming for explosion of likely Ukrainian drone - Bloomberg

Estonia blames Russian jamming for drone explosion in Estonia. An armed drone that crashed in Estonia is likely a Ukrainian drone that went off course due to Russian electronic interference in the Baltic region, officials in Tallinn said, according to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The wreckage of the exploded drone was found on farmland in southern Estonia on Monday afternoon, the country's Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said at a press conference in Tallinn.

Officials said the drone, an incident they are still investigating and do not consider Russian, could have been used by Ukraine on Sunday, when the Russian port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea was hit.

Similar incidents have occurred on NATO's eastern flank with Russia, highlighting the risks for alliance members on the front line since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The three Baltic states bordering Russia have recently begun to raise the alarm about a significant buildup of Russian electronic warfare, which disrupts navigation systems used by drones, as well as civilian airliners, the publication writes.

Last week, Poland's defense minister accused Russia of provocation after a military drone crashed and exploded on Polish territory. In July, a combat drone entered Lithuanian airspace, causing high-ranking officials to evacuate to a bunker. Vilnius then appealed to NATO to deploy anti-drone measures, including experimental ones, on its borders with Russia and Belarus, Moscow's ally.

"Unfortunately, it is impossible to detect everything, as incidents in other European countries have shown," the Estonian Defense Minister said at a press conference in Tallinn, adding that Estonia's main anti-drone measure is currently NATO allied fighters, which regularly patrol the Baltic skies.

"If it had fallen on a residential building, it would have very likely caused damage - possibly significant," Estonian national intelligence chief Margo Palloson said at the press conference.

According to officials, Estonian radars had previously detected another drone that fell on the Russian shore of Lake Peipus last weekend, although they did not specify its origin.