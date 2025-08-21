Lithuania declared a no-fly zone along part of its border with Belarus after drone incursions

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 2118 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 9318 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
11:27 AM • 4868 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12599 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 32546 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 42142 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 45669 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 70369 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 174153 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 72368 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.5m/s
39%
745mm
Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 67640 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 11567 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 50078 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: listAugust 21, 06:48 AM • 34072 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 34169 views
Publications
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 9324 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 34568 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 87886 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 174157 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 140665 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Serhiy Kuzminykh
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 51139 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 46844 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 46781 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 74739 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 90286 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products
Hryvnia
Pistol
Oil

Lithuania declared a no-fly zone along part of its border with Belarus after drone incursions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

Lithuania, a NATO member, has declared a no-fly zone near the capital Vilnius along the border with Belarus due to the threat from drones. This will allow the armed forces to respond to airspace violations.

Lithuania declared a no-fly zone along part of its border with Belarus after drone incursions

Lithuania, a NATO member, has declared a 90-kilometer no-fly zone near its capital along the country's border with Belarus in response to drone incursions from there, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

"This was done considering the security situation and threats to society, including risks to civil aviation due to airspace violations by unmanned aerial vehicles," a spokesman for the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense said on Thursday.

The no-fly zone will allow the Lithuanian armed forces to respond to airspace violations, the statement said.

Lithuania shares a 679-kilometer border with Belarus, a close ally of Russia. The capital, Vilnius, is located approximately 30 kilometers from the border.

The no-fly zone was established on August 14 and extends from the ground to 3.7 kilometers, according to the air navigation authority. Aircraft in this zone face "risk of interception and/or collision in case of penetration."

Lithuania appealed to NATO for increased air defense capabilities after two unmanned military aircraft, identified as "Gerbera" drones, which Russia builds and uses against Ukraine, flew from Belarus into Lithuania and crashed in July.

During the last incident, on July 28, a drone armed with 2 kg of explosives flew over Vilnius before crashing at a military training ground used by the German army, approximately 100 kilometers from the border.

Authorities stated that the drone was likely directed by Russia at Ukraine, but it was disoriented by Ukrainian defense systems, the publication writes.

Another "Gerbera" drone flew into Lithuania from Belarus on July 10, which led to Gintautas Paluckas, then Prime Minister, and Parliament Speaker Saulius Skvernelis being briefly taken to bomb shelters before authorities decided that the drone posed no danger.

Addition

Polish officials reported on Wednesday that a Russian drone crashed in a field in eastern Poland, an incident that the country's defense minister called a provocation.

Drone that fell in a field in Poland likely flew from Belarus - prosecutor21.08.25, 11:33 • 2614 views

According to the Estonian air navigation authority, Estonia has imposed a no-fly zone along its entire border with Russia from July 31 to August 25, citing "unmanned aerial vehicle activity."

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Belarus
Reuters
NATO
Vilnius
Lithuania
Germany
Estonia
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Poland