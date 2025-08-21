Drone that fell in a field in Poland likely flew from Belarus - prosecutor

The drone that fell on a cornfield in eastern Poland the day before, according to preliminary investigation, likely flew from Belarus, reports PAP, writes UNN.

Details

On Tuesday evening, a flying object fell and exploded in a cornfield near the village of Osiny, Łuków County, Lublin Voivodeship. Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz stated on Wednesday that the object that fell near Osiny was a Russian drone. According to the minister, this was a provocation by the Russian Federation that occurred at a critical moment in peace negotiations regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Grzegorz Trusewicz, head of the district prosecutor's office in Lublin, announced at a briefing on Thursday that the investigation at the scene had resumed. Six prosecutors and about 150 representatives of other services, including military personnel, are already at the scene. On Thursday, the search area will be expanded to include a fifth sector, covering several hectares.

"Today, we will primarily describe the objects we have found so far," Trusewicz said.

"We will also focus on the epicenter of the explosion to carefully examine not only what was visible, but also what might be hidden underground, especially if there was an electronic device there suitable for further study," he noted.

Prosecutor Trusewicz reported that on Wednesday, they managed to interview three more residents of nearby towns who saw and heard the flying object.

Based on the records we have, there is a very high probability that the object likely flew from Belarus - said the prosecutor.

One of the versions being considered by investigators is the drone's collision with nearby power lines, which are located nearby. The prosecutor's office recorded three power lines with "traces of new damage."

Yesterday, investigators managed to inspect a plot of land at the epicenter of the explosion, which will now be examined for explosives. The Lublin prosecutor's office is investigating the explosion in the Osiny area.

Trusewicz stated at a press conference on Wednesday that a "large military drone" with inscriptions on its engine, "presumably in Korean," crashed in the cornfield. He reported that investigators had collected a significant amount of evidence and interviewed about 10 people. He urged residents who have information about the incident or video recordings to contact the police or military police.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski wrote on Wednesday that another violation of Polish airspace from the east confirms that Poland's most important mission regarding NATO is to protect its own territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a note of protest to Russia regarding the violation of Polish airspace.

Poland will send a note of protest to Russia over the fall of a Russian drone on the country's territory