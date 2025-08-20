Poland will send a note of protest to Russia over the fall of a Russian drone on the country's territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland will send a note of protest to Russia regarding the fall of a Russian decoy drone on Polish territory last night, UNN reports.

Details

Another violation of our airspace from the east confirms that Poland's most important mission regarding NATO is to protect its own territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will announce a protest against the perpetrator - wrote Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on X.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński, in a comment to TVN24, emphasized that the note of protest contains "a description of the incident, a protest, a call to refrain from such behavior."

From experience, since such notes have already been handed over, we know, because we remember this from the past, that Russia generally believes that this is not a protest directed against them, as they do not recognize any objects that land on Polish territory. - said Wroński.

Deputy Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces General Dariusz Malinowski noted that, according to the assessment, it was a so-called decoy drone, a decoy drone that did not carry a warhead, but had a self-destructing warhead.

Helicopters were immediately scrambled to check if there were any additional explosions in the area or if there were places characteristic of plane crashes or drone strikes. No such places were found. Currently, ground teams are conducting intensive operations to find the remains of this drone. This drone was designed to be very difficult to detect. It probably flew very low to bypass our radar field. As of today, we can only provide such information. - said Malinowski.

Recall

A night explosion occurred in Osina, Poland, and fragments of an unknown object were found. The Polish Minister of Defense is considering three versions: a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or sabotage.

Later it became known that the unknown object that fell and exploded in Poland turned out to be a military drone without a warhead. It was probably a decoy designed to distract air defense systems.