Poland will send a note of protest to Russia over the fall of a Russian drone on the country's territory

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
03:55 PM • 4884 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27239 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 25114 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43903 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 184329 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 66004 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 62650 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 59959 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205813 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 168567 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.3m/s
54%
744mm
Popular news
White House considers Budapest for Zelenskyy-Putin peace talks - PoliticoAugust 20, 07:40 AM • 18674 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 50840 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
Exclusive
August 20, 08:52 AM • 33954 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 38005 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 16104 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice12:11 PM • 16218 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 27246 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 43910 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 184415 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 205852 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sviatoshynskyi District
Washington, D.C.
Pechersk district
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos Photo12:51 PM • 11184 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO12:45 PM • 10510 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election11:47 AM • 11348 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 38371 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 51262 views
Actual
Pistol
Oil
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Medicinal products

Poland will send a note of protest to Russia over the fall of a Russian drone on the country's territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 746 views

Poland will send a note of protest to Russia after a Russian decoy drone fell on its territory. This drone was a lure without a warhead, designed to distract air defense.

Poland will send a note of protest to Russia over the fall of a Russian drone on the country's territory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland will send a note of protest to Russia regarding the fall of a Russian decoy drone on Polish territory last night, UNN reports.

Details

Another violation of our airspace from the east confirms that Poland's most important mission regarding NATO is to protect its own territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will announce a protest against the perpetrator

- wrote Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski on X.

Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński, in a comment to TVN24, emphasized that the note of protest contains "a description of the incident, a protest, a call to refrain from such behavior."

From experience, since such notes have already been handed over, we know, because we remember this from the past, that Russia generally believes that this is not a protest directed against them, as they do not recognize any objects that land on Polish territory.

- said Wroński.

Deputy Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces General Dariusz Malinowski noted that, according to the assessment, it was a so-called decoy drone, a decoy drone that did not carry a warhead, but had a self-destructing warhead.

Helicopters were immediately scrambled to check if there were any additional explosions in the area or if there were places characteristic of plane crashes or drone strikes. No such places were found. Currently, ground teams are conducting intensive operations to find the remains of this drone. This drone was designed to be very difficult to detect. It probably flew very low to bypass our radar field. As of today, we can only provide such information.

- said Malinowski. 

Recall

A night explosion occurred in Osina, Poland, and fragments of an unknown object were found. The Polish Minister of Defense is considering three versions: a Russian drone, a smuggled drone, or sabotage.

Later it became known that the unknown object that fell and exploded in Poland turned out to be a military drone without a warhead. It was probably a decoy designed to distract air defense systems.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World