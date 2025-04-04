From May, Ukrainian refugees in Tallinn will pay for public transport. The privilege is canceled because most refugees are already registered in the city.
The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.
February 14 is not only Valentine's Day, but also International Day of Loneliness and Library Lovers' Day. It is also the International Winter Day “Bike to Work” and the Day of Sound Healing.
The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the President of the Ukrainian Hockey Federation sent an official letter to the President of the IIHF. The letter calls for maintaining sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the deaths of more than 90 members of the hockey community.
The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn will be attended by 28 athletes who have previously represented Russia or were born there. 14 participants partially trained for the competition in Russia, most of them ex-Russians in the Georgian team.
The British and Estonian prime ministers met in Tallinn before the Joint Expeditionary Force summit. The parties discussed strengthening military and economic support for Ukraine, as well as expanding defense cooperation.
The president of Ukraine discussed with the British Prime Minister a massive attack by the Russian Federation and further defense cooperation. The parties agreed on an annual assistance of 3 billion pounds and acceleration of the colloquial partnership agreement.
The director of the PÖFF festival, Tiina Locke, said that the film Deaf Lovers will remain in the main program. The film tells about the relationship between a deaf Ukrainian woman and a Russian man in Istanbul.
Istanbul authorities are launching a free travel program for 237,893 unemployed residents of the city. Each participant will receive 96 free rides for 3 months via an app or QR code.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.
ELEKS has won a tender to develop an electronic system for the circulation of alcohol and tobacco, eAcces, in Ukraine. The system will replace paper excise stamps with electronic ones with Datamatrix codes and is scheduled to be launched in 2026.
The IT coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, and Spain soon joined the initiative.
Latvia rejects discussions about deploying troops in Ukraine, but supports Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military installations in Russia with weapons provided, if necessary to protect against Russian aggression.
The Baltic states may send troops to Ukraine if Russia makes a strategic breakthrough due to insufficient Western support.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the threat of mass migration from Ukraine as a weapon to divide and weaken European unity in supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blamed Ukraine's recent failures on the battlefield on "everyone who is not doing enough," admitting that the current situation is "difficult" due to insufficient military aid, which has to be compensated for by the heroism and sacrifice of its soldiers.
European intelligence agencies are warning of Russian plans for large-scale sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure that could lead to civilian casualties, as a new threat emerges involving locals recruited online to attack Western targets.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Prime Minister Kallas the upcoming Global Peace Summit, Ukraine's defense needs, and the finalization of a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.
Estonian MP Kristo Ann Vaga cycled 1,700 kilometers from Tallinn to Kyiv, raising €30,000 for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to purchase cars and drones.
Shmyhal and the Estonian President discussed the possibility of establishing joint defense enterprises, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.
Estonia has proposed a plan to finance Ukraine for 120 billion euros annually, using funds raised through Eurobonds or national budgets.
Estonia, France and Poland are calling on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry to speed up joint procurement and production of military equipment across Europe.
In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, security forces began to disperse a rally in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and detained more than 20 people, including journalists.