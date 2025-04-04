$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15909 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29101 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64968 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214077 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122756 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310878 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213782 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132070 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214078 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254411 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3184 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14339 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45601 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Tallinn cancels free public transport for Ukrainian refugees from May 1, 2025

From May, Ukrainian refugees in Tallinn will pay for public transport. The privilege is canceled because most refugees are already registered in the city.

News of the World • April 1, 09:37 AM • 14093 views

Prince William meets with Ukrainian refugee students in Estonia

The Prince of Wales visited the Freedom School in Tallinn to support Ukrainian children affected by the war.

Society • March 21, 11:30 AM • 136055 views

International Day of Loneliness, Library Lovers' Day: what else to celebrate on February 14

February 14 is not only Valentine's Day, but also International Day of Loneliness and Library Lovers' Day. It is also the International Winter Day “Bike to Work” and the Day of Sound Healing.

Society • February 14, 04:25 AM • 25857 views

Ukraine calls on the International Ice Hockey Federation to ban Russians and Belarusians from tournaments

The Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and the President of the Ukrainian Hockey Federation sent an official letter to the President of the IIHF. The letter calls for maintaining sanctions against Russia and Belarus over the deaths of more than 90 members of the hockey community.

War • January 31, 04:55 PM • 34658 views

Russian footprint at the 2025 European Championships: almost 30 Russians take part in figure skating competitions

The 2025 World Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn will be attended by 28 athletes who have previously represented Russia or were born there. 14 participants partially trained for the competition in Russia, most of them ex-Russians in the Georgian team.

Sports • January 29, 07:45 AM • 28075 views

Estonia and the UK discuss further military and economic support for Ukraine

The British and Estonian prime ministers met in Tallinn before the Joint Expeditionary Force summit. The parties discussed strengthening military and economic support for Ukraine, as well as expanding defense cooperation.

Politics • December 18, 02:04 AM • 100688 views

Zelensky called the British Prime Minister against the background of a massive attack by the Russian Federation: they discussed the development of Ukraine's long-range capabilities

The president of Ukraine discussed with the British Prime Minister a massive attack by the Russian Federation and further defense cooperation. The parties agreed on an annual assistance of 3 billion pounds and acceleration of the colloquial partnership agreement.

War • November 28, 10:52 AM • 16106 views

Russian film “Deaf Lovers” will not be removed from the main program of the Tallinn Festival

The director of the PÖFF festival, Tiina Locke, said that the film Deaf Lovers will remain in the main program. The film tells about the relationship between a deaf Ukrainian woman and a Russian man in Istanbul.

War • November 13, 03:43 PM • 21667 views

In Istanbul, the unemployed will be able to use public transport for free

Istanbul authorities are launching a free travel program for 237,893 unemployed residents of the city. Each participant will receive 96 free rides for 3 months via an app or QR code.

News of the World • November 1, 07:52 AM • 16979 views

Stefanchuk went on a tour of the Baltic States with a plan to win

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Politics • October 21, 09:27 AM • 15176 views

Estonian IT company to develop a system of electronic excise taxes on alcohol and tobacco

ELEKS has won a tender to develop an electronic system for the circulation of alcohol and tobacco, eAcces, in Ukraine. The system will replace paper excise stamps with electronic ones with Datamatrix codes and is scheduled to be launched in 2026.

Economy • October 17, 01:11 PM • 10992 views

It Coalition has already raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, Spain will soon join the initiative-Defense Ministry

The IT coalition, led by Estonia and Luxembourg, raised 58 million euros to help Ukraine, and Spain soon joined the initiative.

Politics • May 31, 02:10 PM • 24181 views

Now this is not a discussion: the Latvian Foreign Minister rejected discussions about the possible sending of troops to Ukraine

Latvia rejects discussions about deploying troops in Ukraine, but supports Ukraine's right to strike legitimate military installations in Russia with weapons provided, if necessary to protect against Russian aggression.

Politics • May 30, 04:25 PM • 23573 views

Baltic states do not rule out sending troops to Ukraine in case of sharp deterioration of situation at the front - Spiegel

The Baltic states may send troops to Ukraine if Russia makes a strategic breakthrough due to insufficient Western support.

War • May 26, 02:50 PM • 101007 views

Callas: Putin is trying to use the threat of mass migration as a weapon

Russian President Vladimir Putin is using the threat of mass migration from Ukraine as a weapon to divide and weaken European unity in supporting Ukraine against Russian invasion.

Politics • May 19, 07:38 AM • 99087 views

Kuleba blames the allies for the defeats on the battlefield due to insufficient military assistance: "I blame everyone who is not doing enough"

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blamed Ukraine's recent failures on the battlefield on "everyone who is not doing enough," admitting that the current situation is "difficult" due to insufficient military aid, which has to be compensated for by the heroism and sacrifice of its soldiers.

War • May 18, 08:01 PM • 73894 views

Media all over Europe are sounding the alarm over the threat of sabotage from Russia

European intelligence agencies are warning of Russian plans for large-scale sabotage across the continent, including explosions, arson and attacks on infrastructure that could lead to civilian casualties, as a new threat emerges involving locals recruited online to attack Western targets.

War • May 10, 05:52 PM • 26735 views

Zelenskyy talks with Estonian Prime Minister: they discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the security agreement

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Estonian Prime Minister Kallas the upcoming Global Peace Summit, Ukraine's defense needs, and the finalization of a bilateral security agreement based on the G7 Vilnius Declaration.

War • May 6, 01:56 PM • 18120 views

Kuleba met with an Estonian MP who cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv and raised €30,000 for the Armed Forces

Estonian MP Kristo Ann Vaga cycled 1,700 kilometers from Tallinn to Kyiv, raising €30,000 for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to purchase cars and drones.

Society • May 3, 08:15 PM • 60383 views

Estonian MP cycled from Tallinn to Kyiv and raised €30 thousand for the Armed Forces

Estonian MP Kristo Ann Vaga cycled 1,700 kilometers from Tallinn to Kyiv and raised 30,000 euros to purchase cars and drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

War • May 2, 10:42 PM • 24888 views

MP from Estoria starts bicycle ride from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Estonian Member of Parliament Kristo Ann Vaga started a 1700-kilometer bike ride from Tallinn to Kyiv to raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, demonstrate solidarity and call for further assistance to Ukraine.

War • April 26, 07:59 PM • 113335 views

Ukraine and Estonia discuss creation of joint defense enterprises

Shmyhal and the Estonian President discussed the possibility of establishing joint defense enterprises, as well as Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

War • April 3, 10:56 AM • 31433 views

Estonia has proposed a plan to finance Ukraine for more than 100 billion euros

Estonia has proposed a plan to finance Ukraine for 120 billion euros annually, using funds raised through Eurobonds or national budgets.

War • March 13, 02:32 PM • 62971 views

Estonia, France and Poland call on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry

Estonia, France and Poland are calling on the European Commission to increase funding for the defense industry to speed up joint procurement and production of military equipment across Europe.

News of the World • March 5, 05:47 PM • 25772 views

In Russia, security forces begin to disperse participants of the rally in memory of Navalny: more than 20 people detained

In the Russian city of St. Petersburg, security forces began to disperse a rally in memory of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and detained more than 20 people, including journalists.

News of the World • February 16, 07:29 PM • 27380 views