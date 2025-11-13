Limp Bizkit concert in Tallinn canceled due to political context

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
04:42 PM • 3310 views
Most regions of Ukraine expect new blackout schedules on Friday: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 24941 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
02:39 PM • 19862 views
EU announced "productive" talks on financing for Ukraine, but will continue to "address concerns"
11:45 AM • 20915 views
"Flamingo", "Bars", "Lyutyi" acted: the General Staff confirmed strikes on a number of important occupation objects
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49881 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
November 13, 09:10 AM • 34329 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
November 13, 07:35 AM • 36143 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 13, 07:00 AM • 37081 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 33011 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 28224 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39531 views
Woman hid daughter's body in apartment for 18 years: prosecutor's office reveals detailsPhotoVideoNovember 13, 09:06 AM • 30336 views
Occupiers in Crimea demolished a unique mosaic complex on the territory of the former sanatorium "Miskhor"PhotoNovember 13, 10:39 AM • 23793 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 41710 views
Dismissal of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko from ministerial posts: dates for consideration of the issue announcedPhoto12:51 PM • 10351 views
Publications
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
02:40 PM • 24901 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
November 13, 11:14 AM • 49852 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhotoNovember 13, 10:59 AM • 41950 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?November 13, 08:23 AM • 39776 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 99558 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Marco Rubio
Mikheil Saakashvili
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Belgium
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 52272 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 52448 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 42464 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 80922 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 80561 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Spotify
Sukhoi Su-30

Limp Bizkit concert in Tallinn canceled due to political context

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The performance of the American rock band Limp Bizkit in Tallinn, scheduled for May 31, 2026, has been canceled. The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "there is no place for supporters of the aggressor state either in Estonia or in the Estonian cultural space."

Limp Bizkit concert in Tallinn canceled due to political context

The musical performance of the American rock band Limp Bizkit, scheduled for May 31, 2026, in Tallinn, has been canceled, ERR reports. Earlier, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "there is no place for supporters of the aggressor state either in Estonia or in the Estonian cultural space." This is reported by UNN.

Details

We inform you that due to reasons beyond the organizer's control, the Limp Bizkit concert scheduled for May 31, 2026, is canceled. We apologize.

– reported the organizers of Baltic Live Agency.

The start of ticket pre-sales, scheduled for November 10, has been postponed.

Estonia may cancel Limp Bizkit concert due to frontman's pro-Russian statements08.11.25, 02:10 • 14270 views

In a comment to the media, agency representative Gunnar Vyese noted: "We can only explain this by the fact that at that time (until 2019) Fred Durst was married to a Russian woman from Crimea and was probably in a distorted information space."

He also emphasized that Limp Bizkit concerts were held in countries friendly to Estonia and Ukraine, and that the co-organizer of the show was the Ukrainian company NTR Team.

The band's previous performances in the region took place in Latvia in 2009 and 2020.

Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin05.11.25, 03:11 • 40913 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsCulture
Sanctions
Musician
War in Ukraine
Latvia
Italy
Crimea
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine