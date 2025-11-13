Limp Bizkit concert in Tallinn canceled due to political context

The musical performance of the American rock band Limp Bizkit, scheduled for May 31, 2026, in Tallinn, has been canceled, ERR reports. Earlier, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "there is no place for supporters of the aggressor state either in Estonia or in the Estonian cultural space." This is reported by UNN.

Details

We inform you that due to reasons beyond the organizer's control, the Limp Bizkit concert scheduled for May 31, 2026, is canceled. We apologize. – reported the organizers of Baltic Live Agency.

The start of ticket pre-sales, scheduled for November 10, has been postponed.

Estonia may cancel Limp Bizkit concert due to frontman's pro-Russian statements

In a comment to the media, agency representative Gunnar Vyese noted: "We can only explain this by the fact that at that time (until 2019) Fred Durst was married to a Russian woman from Crimea and was probably in a distorted information space."

He also emphasized that Limp Bizkit concerts were held in countries friendly to Estonia and Ukraine, and that the co-organizer of the show was the Ukrainian company NTR Team.

The band's previous performances in the region took place in Latvia in 2009 and 2020.

Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of Putin