Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Estonia is considering canceling Limp Bizkit's concert in May 2026 due to Fred Durst's past pro-Russian statements. The authorities believe that supporters of Russia have no place in the Estonian cultural space, despite the musician not making political statements in recent years.

Estonia may cancel Limp Bizkit concert due to frontman's pro-Russian statements

A Limp Bizkit concert scheduled for May 2026 in Estonia may be canceled due to frontman Fred Durst's past pro-Russian statements. Authorities believe that supporters of Russia have no place in the Estonian cultural space, while organizers emphasize that the musician has not made political statements in recent years. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Estonian broadcaster ERR, Russian media.

Details

Estonian authorities want to cancel a Limp Bizkit concert in Tallinn due to the vocalist's positive statements about Russia and Putin.

On May 31, the American nu-metal band Limp Bizkit will perform in Tallinn. Amid statements by the band's vocalist Fred Durst, which supported Russia and Vladimir Putin's military actions, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the invitation of the band to the country unacceptable

- ERR reports.

It is noted that in 2024, he wrote on his social media page "VKontakte" that he misses his Russian fans and hopes to see them soon. And back in 2015, the musician stated that he "would like to live in Crimea someday" and shoot films and TV series there.

The singer could be seen on stage with a flag that read: "Crimea=Russia." In 2015, Ukrainian authorities banned Limp Bizkit from performing in Ukraine. In 2024, Durst also wrote on the social network VK (VKontakte) that he misses his Russian fans and hopes to see them soon.

- states the ERR post.

The Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that there is no place in the country for supporters of the aggressor state.

Estonia supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine and believes that every inch of Ukrainian land belongs to Ukraine. Supporters of the aggressor state have no place either in Estonia or in the Estonian cultural space.

- said British Kikkas, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna himself added: "My position is unequivocal: Russia is an aggressor, and Crimea is occupied by Russia. Those who justify Russia's aggression and the occupation of a neighboring state are unwelcome in Estonia. They have no place on Estonian stages and should not earn money here."

Tsahkna emphasized that this position also applies to concert and cultural event organizers and has remained Estonia's clear policy for many years. The Ministry of Culture is negotiating with the concert organizers, indicating that it is unacceptable for individuals who support a state whose president has an international arrest warrant issued against him to perform in Estonia.

The concert organizers from Baltic Live Agency reported that they are aware of the flag that Durst displayed in 2015, recognizing Crimea as Russian, and strongly condemn such actions and statements.

According to agency representatives, at that time Fred Durst was married to a Russian woman from Crimea and may have been in a distorted information space.

It is known that since 2022, the artist has not made statements in support of Russia or the aggressive war. The concert in Tallinn is scheduled for May 31, 2026, and the decision to hold it was based on the fact that neither the band nor Durst had made political statements since 2015, and performances took place with the support of supporters of Estonia and Ukraine.

According to ERR, in 2020, Limp Bizkit performed in Lithuania and Latvia, where the band was reminded of political caution.

How the situation with the possible cancellation of the performance will end is currently unknown.

Recall

In Italy, there are calls to cancel the performance of Russian singer Ildar Abdrazakov, who is scheduled to perform at the Verona theater in 2026. The singer became a confidant of Putin and headed a theater in annexed Sevastopol.

Death of former Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers: new details revealed31.10.25, 11:05 • 3491 view

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsCultureNews of the World
Sanctions
Musician
Social network
War in Ukraine
Film
Series
Vladimir Putin
Latvia
Lithuania
Italy
Crimea
Tallinn
Estonia
Ukraine
Sevastopol