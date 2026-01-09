Prosecutor General Kravchenko: scheme with unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine exposed, amounting to UAH 3 billion, 10 suspects, 4 detained

In Ukraine, 10 people were exposed in a scheme involving unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which resulted in almost UAH 3 billion in damages. Four suspects have been detained, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko on social media on Friday, writes UNN.

Unsuitable mines for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost UAH 3 billion in damages, and 10 suspects. Together with the State Bureau of Investigation, a large-scale criminal scheme was exposed, in which the state received dangerous junk instead of weapons, and billions of budget hryvnias went into private pockets. - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, "one of the supplier companies concluded five large contracts with the Department of Military-Technical Policy of the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Procurement Agency, and the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for over UAH 10 billion." Under these agreements, he said, more than 360,000 sets of various types of mines were to be supplied.

"The result is different: neither full-fledged mines nor state money," Kravchenko said.

According to him, the investigation established:

"First - dangerous defects. A significant part of the supplied mines is unsuitable for use: they have a low explosive content, do not meet technical specifications, and often do not work at all."

"Second - missing advances. A large part of the products was simply not delivered at all, although the state transferred advance payments."

"These funds were used to purchase third-party equipment, which was subsequently re-registered to other companies," the Prosecutor General said.

"At the moment, the established amount of damages is UAH 2 billion 994 million, of which: UAH 571.3 million is the cost of defective mines; UAH 2.423 billion is misappropriated prepayment," Kravchenko continued.

10 people have already been notified of suspicion, including the management of the supplier company, accountants, and officials of military representative offices. Four suspects have been detained. The Office of the Prosecutor General will insist on their detention with the alternative of bail ranging from UAH 100 million to UAH 500 million. - Kravchenko indicated.

According to him, additional examinations are currently underway.

"Our task is to establish the final amount of damages, all those involved, return the money to the state, and ensure fair punishment for the guilty. We continue to work," the Prosecutor General concluded.

