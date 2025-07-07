Former Ministry of Defense official notified of suspicion in case of unsuitable missile launcher supplies - Kravchenko

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a former Ministry of Defense official and former heads of a defense enterprise who supplied the defense agency with unsuitable missile launchers, causing losses to the state of over UAH 90 million. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General is conducting procedural supervision of the pre-trial investigation in the case concerning the supply of unsuitable anti-tank missile launchers to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for an amount exceeding UAH 90 million. In fact, the damage caused to the state amounts to the same sum. - Kravchenko wrote.

Kravchenko also stated that within the framework of the investigation, the involvement of the former head of one of the Ministry of Defense departments and two former executives of a defense enterprise in this crime has been established.

The jurisdiction of criminal offenses in the specified criminal proceeding has been assigned to the investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the operational support of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, notified the mentioned individuals of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-1 (Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations), Part 5 of Article 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position, if committed on a large scale or by an organized group), and Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Official forgery).

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU exposed a scheme that caused the state losses of over UAH 33 million - Kravchenko