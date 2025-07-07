Former Ministry of Defense official notified of suspicion in case of unsuitable missile launcher supplies - Kravchenko

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
08:27 AM • 7330 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 23724 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45432 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 28755 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 61331 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 128614 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 127759 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 238659 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382617 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391944 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
49%
746mm
Popular news
"He's gone off the rails, it's ridiculous": Trump publicly mocked Musk and ridiculed his new political partyJuly 7, 03:03 AM • 34677 views
The number of victims of the drone attack in Kharkiv has increased to 13 peopleJuly 7, 03:46 AM • 37298 views
20 injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning Russian attackJuly 7, 04:27 AM • 27115 views
27 injured in Russia's morning attack in Kharkiv: consequences shown05:19 AM • 24566 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 36987 views
Publications
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
07:09 AM • 45432 views
In Texas, the death toll from severe flooding reached 82: the National Guard has been deployed to the region06:56 AM • 38207 views
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 168689 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 382617 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 391944 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
United States
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens08:59 AM • 8946 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 238659 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 87020 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 207408 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 232997 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Former Ministry of Defense official notified of suspicion in case of unsuitable missile launcher supplies - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 635 views

A former Ministry of Defense official and former heads of a defense enterprise have been notified of suspicion. They supplied unsuitable anti-tank missile launchers, causing 90 million UAH in damages to the state.

Former Ministry of Defense official notified of suspicion in case of unsuitable missile launcher supplies - Kravchenko

Law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a former Ministry of Defense official and former heads of a defense enterprise who supplied the defense agency with unsuitable missile launchers, causing losses to the state of over UAH 90 million. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, as conveyed by UNN.

The Office of the Prosecutor General is conducting procedural supervision of the pre-trial investigation in the case concerning the supply of unsuitable anti-tank missile launchers to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for an amount exceeding UAH 90 million. In fact, the damage caused to the state amounts to the same sum.

- Kravchenko wrote.

Kravchenko also stated that within the framework of the investigation, the involvement of the former head of one of the Ministry of Defense departments and two former executives of a defense enterprise in this crime has been established.

The jurisdiction of criminal offenses in the specified criminal proceeding has been assigned to the investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, with the operational support of the Military Counterintelligence Department of the Security Service of Ukraine, notified the mentioned individuals of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-1 (Obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations), Part 5 of Article 191 (Embezzlement, misappropriation of property or seizure thereof by abuse of official position, if committed on a large scale or by an organized group), and Part 2 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Official forgery).

The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU exposed a scheme that caused the state losses of over UAH 33 million - Kravchenko02.07.25, 17:13 • 1139 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9