The Prosecutor General's Office and the SBU exposed a scheme that caused the state losses of over UAH 33 million - Kravchenko

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, together with investigators from the SBU's Main Investigative Department, uncovered a scheme that caused over 33 million hryvnias in damages to the state during the supply of large-caliber rifles that were delivered incomplete. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, according to UNN.

Details

Prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, together with investigators from the SBU's Main Investigative Department, uncovered a scheme that caused over 33 million hryvnias in damages to the state. In March 2022, the Ministry of Defense signed a contract with a private company for the supply of large-caliber rifles – for a total amount of over 363 million hryvnias. However, the company delivered the rifles incomplete. - the statement says.

It is noted that a forensic economic examination confirmed damages amounting to 33.413 million hryvnias.

A former official of the Ministry of Defense and the head of the company have been notified of suspicion: Art. 28 Part 2, Art. 114-1 Part 2, Art. 191 Part 5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. At the same time, a technical examination of the rifles themselves is ongoing. After that – additional forensic examinations: commodity and economic.

What is crucial: the defense sector is a zone of special attention for the prosecutor's office. Any abuse on blood will receive a legal response. We will evaluate not slogans – but actions, facts, and consequences. - Kravchenko emphasized.

Recall

