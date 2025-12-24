Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Wednesday, December 24. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the injured man and woman are receiving all necessary assistance.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: a residential building was hit, garages and cars caught fire.

