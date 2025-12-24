Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 24, two people were injured. The injured man and woman are receiving the necessary assistance.
Two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Wednesday, December 24. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, the injured man and woman are receiving all necessary assistance.
Recall
On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: a residential building was hit, garages and cars caught fire.
