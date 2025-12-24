Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

$42.150.10
December 23, 03:52 PM • 13370 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 23803 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 30944 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 39509 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 29151 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 34119 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 19019 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 18190 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 23737 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 39109 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Flew more often than reported": new Epstein files reveal details of Trump's travels in the 90sDecember 23, 05:45 PM • 3746 views
Drunk commanders and catastrophic losses: ATESH reveals critical situation in Russia's 74th regiment in ZaporizhzhiaDecember 23, 06:36 PM • 5286 views
Enemy drone hit a high-rise building in Chernihiv, residents are being evacuatedDecember 23, 06:54 PM • 5052 views
In Alushta, water scarcity is used for financial pressure on people - CNSDecember 23, 09:21 PM • 5034 views
Rescuers showed footage of the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on ChernihivVideo12:39 AM • 4400 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 30947 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 23068 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 39512 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 34120 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 93312 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 24322 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 23043 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 26771 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 28826 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 51431 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

As a result of the Russian night attack on Zaporizhzhia on December 24, two people were injured. The injured man and woman are receiving the necessary assistance.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia on the night of Wednesday, December 24. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the injured man and woman are receiving all necessary assistance.

Recall

On the night of Wednesday, December 24, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region: a residential building was hit, garages and cars caught fire.

Another Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: seven injured reported19.12.25, 14:58 • 3227 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia