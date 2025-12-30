Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - Bloomberg

$42.220.15
49.650.10
ukenru
06:06 PM • 7948 views
Santa crossed the Ukrainian border with gifts and "security guarantees" - border guardsPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 19607 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
December 30, 03:00 PM • 19385 views
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
December 30, 01:51 PM • 17872 views
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
December 30, 01:07 PM • 19309 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
December 30, 12:27 PM • 16431 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
December 30, 11:22 AM • 15652 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
December 30, 11:09 AM • 22036 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM • 31522 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 21702 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
4m/s
90%
733mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 17972 views
Beating a young man to death near a nightclub in Ivano-Frankivsk: three participants were remanded in custodyDecember 30, 02:45 PM • 7734 views
Heat supply suspended in residential buildings of two Kyiv microdistricts: technological works are underwayDecember 30, 03:29 PM • 16755 views
The last day of the year will be with power outage schedules: Ukrenergo announced the forecast for electricity on December 3104:59 PM • 6532 views
Ukraine discussed "attack" on Putin's residence with US - Zelenskyy07:25 PM • 4158 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 31656 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 35202 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 31522 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 58214 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 57360 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideo07:50 PM • 1788 views
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
Exclusive
December 30, 03:27 PM • 19606 views
Actor Idris Elba awarded knighthoodDecember 30, 01:45 PM • 17993 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 30794 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 43911 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Series

Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Venezuela has begun shutting down wells in the Orinoco region, home to the world's largest oil fields, due to the blockade by the administration of US President Donald Trump. PDVSA aims to cut production in Orinoco by at least 25% to 500,000 barrels per day.

Venezuela began shutting down oil wells due to US blockade - Bloomberg

Venezuela has begun shutting down oil wells in the region home to the world's largest oil reserves due to a blockade by the administration of US President Donald Trump, aimed at financially pressuring the country. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing its own sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) began shutting down wells in the Orinoco region as the state oil refinery ran out of its reserves.

PDVSA aims to cut Orinoco production by at least 25% to 500,000 barrels per day. ... This reduction represents 15% of Venezuela's total production, which stands at 1.1 million barrels per day.

- the publication writes.

It is indicated that this decision signals a test of resilience for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who has tried to maintain exports throughout the blockade, which is the foundation of the South American country's economy. According to one source, the shutdown of wells is considered a last resort due to operational difficulties and high restart costs.

Context

On December 23, PDVSA approved the idea of cutting production, starting on December 28. The plan is to shut down wells in the heaviest oil region of Orinoco, Junin, and then move to the remaining fields, Ayacucho and Carabobo, which contain less heavy oil.

China is the main buyer of Venezuelan oil. The US imposed sanctions against Venezuela in 2019, and this month US President Donald Trump ordered a military blockade, stating that it was necessary to stop drug cartels.

Recall

Earlier, the CIA launched a drone strike on a port facility on the Venezuelan coast, which was the first known US attack on a target inside the country. The strike targeted a remote dock that the US government believed was being used by a Venezuelan gang to store and move drugs.

Venezuela converts tankers into floating storage due to US naval blockade23.12.25, 22:50 • 6029 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Venezuela
Donald Trump
China
United States