Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk stated that support for pro-Ukrainian resolutions in the UN General Assembly today is a "minimal level of decency," not a feat or charity. He reacted to the words of the head of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, who called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "ungrateful," UNN reports.

Details

In April 2022, Stefanchuk personally accompanied Papuashvili during his trip to the cities of Kyiv Oblast, destroyed during the Russian occupation. The head of the Verkhovna Rada says he is "surprised" by the Georgian politician's current accusations.

Well, ნათქვამი სიტყვა ხანჯალი არ არის – ქართულში ვეღარ ჩააგებ. ("A word is not a dagger, you cannot return it to its sheath," Georgian proverb – ed.) Ukrainians are a grateful nation. We honor everyone who helps in our struggle for our own freedom and right to choose. And we are, of course, grateful to the Georgian people. A people who certainly know what dignity is. A people who bravely take to the squares of their cities in support of Ukraine. A people who, as part of Georgian volunteer battalions, fight side by side against the common Russian enemy. Against this background, voting "for" a UN resolution that speaks of supporting Ukraine and respecting territorial integrity is not charity and not a feat. It is the minimum level of decency in 2026 – Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

He added that behind the "constant reproaches to Ukraine, which sheds blood," lies "a loss of dignity and a demonstration of low submission."

Ukraine does not need instruction from moralizers who act as retransmitters of the narratives of the "Russian world." Ukraine needs true allies – those who understand: in the fight against Rashist evil, compliments do not matter, position and support are valued – said the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

Add

According to "News Georgia," Georgia was among 107 countries that supported the UN General Assembly resolution on supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion. More than fifty states, including the USA, China, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and the UAE, abstained from voting.

Zelenskyy appoints new ambassador to Georgia: who got the position

Commenting on this, Papuashvili accused Zelenskyy of "not showing gratitude to either America or Georgia," recalling the sanctions imposed against the Georgian leadership. According to him, the Ukrainian president's statements addressed to Georgia are "shameful" – in particular, when in 2022 he recalled the ambassador from Tbilisi in response to Georgia not sending military personnel to Ukraine.

The speaker added that the government in Tbilisi supports the Ukrainian people, and the Ukrainian authorities, in his estimation, "do not deserve support."