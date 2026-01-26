$43.140.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy appoints new ambassador to Georgia: who got the position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykhailo Brodowich as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Georgia. Brodowich is a Ukrainian diplomat and an honorary doctor of the Precarpathian National University.

Zelenskyy appoints new ambassador to Georgia: who got the position

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Mykhailo Brodovych as Ukraine's Ambassador to Georgia, signing the relevant decree, UNN reports.

To appoint Mykhailo Frankovych Brodovych as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Georgia 

- states Decree No. 83.

Reference

Mykhailo Frankovych Brodovych is a Ukrainian diplomat. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine. Honorary Doctor of Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University.

He has been working in diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine since 1996. He served as Consul of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Istanbul, and Consul General of Ukraine in Krakow.

From 2015 to 2022, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Slovenia.

Additionally

The position of Ukraine's Ambassador to Georgia had been vacant since 2022. 

Since 2025, Roman Yakovenko has held the position of Chargé d'affaires ad interim of Ukraine in Georgia.

