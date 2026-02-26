Representatives of the US and Ukraine have left the negotiation venue in Geneva, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and the US lasted about four hours.

According to Russian media, special representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev also left the venue of Ukraine's negotiations with the US in Geneva. Whether he held any meetings is not reported.

Addendum

As reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Ukraine and the US have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, with the "prosperity package" on the agenda, preparation for the next round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the Russian Federation, the humanitarian track and issues of possible exchanges, work is underway on practical solutions.

