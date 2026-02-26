$43.240.02
Exclusive
04:20 PM • 4174 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
03:08 PM • 8186 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
02:09 PM • 10549 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 19305 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
12:47 PM • 14775 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 71529 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 40294 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 49818 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 63135 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killer
February 25, 06:05 PM • 53990 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Representatives of Ukraine and the United States have concluded four-hour talks in Geneva. The special representative of the Russian dictator also left the negotiation venue.

US and Ukrainian representatives conclude talks in Geneva - Russian media

Representatives of the US and Ukraine have left the negotiation venue in Geneva, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Negotiations between representatives of Ukraine and the US lasted about four hours.

According to Russian media, special representative of the Russian dictator Kirill Dmitriev also left the venue of Ukraine's negotiations with the US in Geneva. Whether he held any meetings is not reported.

Addendum

As reported by the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, Ukraine and the US have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, with the "prosperity package" on the agenda, preparation for the next round of trilateral negotiations with the participation of the Russian Federation, the humanitarian track and issues of possible exchanges, work is underway on practical solutions.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Rustem Umerov
Geneva
United States
Ukraine