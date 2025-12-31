$42.220.15
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Poland has appealed to the European Commission to investigate the spread of AI-generated content on TikTok that calls for the country's withdrawal from the EU. The government stated that these materials constitute a coordinated disinformation campaign and threaten democratic processes.

Poland has appealed to the European Commission to investigate the appearance of AI-generated content on the social network TikTok, calling for Poland's withdrawal from the EU. This was reported in a letter to the European Commission by Deputy Minister of Digitalization Dariusz Standerski, according to UNN.

Details

He called on the commission to "take supervisory measures and initiate proceedings against the TikTok platform in connection with the massive dissemination of AI-generated content calling for Poland's withdrawal from the European Union." According to him, these materials are published in the Polish-language part of the platform and show signs of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

This content poses a threat to public order, information security, and the integrity of democratic processes in Poland and throughout the European Union. The nature of the narratives, the way they are disseminated, and the use of synthetic audiovisual materials indicate that the platform is not fulfilling its obligations as a very large online platform.

- the letter states.

It is indicated that in the AI-generated videos, young women make statements supporting Poland's withdrawal from the EU or repeat other far-right messages, often referring to nationalism, criticizing migration policy, or attacking the current government.

Recall

A coordinated anti-Ukrainian campaign is unfolding in the Polish information space. AI-generated content discrediting Ukrainians and inciting hostility with Poles is being spread on social networks.

A wave of fake AI videos about Ukrainian soldiers 'surrendering' is spreading on TikTok – Center for Countering Disinformation04.11.25, 18:47 • 4513 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
TikTok
European Commission
European Union
Poland