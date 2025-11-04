ukenru
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logistics
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
A wave of fake AI videos about Ukrainian soldiers 'surrendering' is spreading on TikTok – Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

Russians have launched a wave of fake videos where Ukrainian soldiers allegedly surrender en masse near Pokrovsk. These videos were created using AI, as reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

A wave of fake AI videos about Ukrainian soldiers 'surrendering' is spreading on TikTok – Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported a new information attack on TikTok, where fake videos created with artificial intelligence are being spread, allegedly showing "mass surrender of Ukrainian military near Pokrovsk," writes UNN.

Details

The Center notes that most of these videos have captions in various foreign languages, and the accounts distributing them show signs of a coordinated network created to promote Kremlin narratives among foreign audiences.

Part. Russian propaganda spreads fake news about the arrest of Ukrainian refugees for stealing from the Louvre - CCD

The campaign's goal is to create an impression among foreign users that Ukraine is losing and that aid to it is pointless. Inside the country, these fakes are intended to demoralize the population and create a sense of catastrophe at the front.

— emphasized the CCD.

The agency stressed that Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to capture Pokrovsk, where fierce battles are ongoing, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. The "surrender" campaign is an informational component of the Russian military operation.

This is not the first such attempt: earlier, the CCD recorded the spread of AI videos with fake "street polls" in which fictional "Ukrainians" promoted the narrative of "peace at any cost."

Part. Masking their own failures as "information operations": Russian special services create pages and channels to discredit HUR special forces

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
TikTok
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine