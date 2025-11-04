A wave of fake AI videos about Ukrainian soldiers 'surrendering' is spreading on TikTok – Center for Countering Disinformation

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council reported a new information attack on TikTok, where fake videos created with artificial intelligence are being spread, allegedly showing "mass surrender of Ukrainian military near Pokrovsk," writes UNN.



The Center notes that most of these videos have captions in various foreign languages, and the accounts distributing them show signs of a coordinated network created to promote Kremlin narratives among foreign audiences.

The campaign's goal is to create an impression among foreign users that Ukraine is losing and that aid to it is pointless. Inside the country, these fakes are intended to demoralize the population and create a sense of catastrophe at the front.

— emphasized the CCD.

The agency stressed that Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to capture Pokrovsk, where fierce battles are ongoing, and the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the enemy. The "surrender" campaign is an informational component of the Russian military operation.

This is not the first such attempt: earlier, the CCD recorded the spread of AI videos with fake "street polls" in which fictional "Ukrainians" promoted the narrative of "peace at any cost."

