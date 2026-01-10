Latvia convenes UN Security Council over Russian ballistic missile strike near NATO borders

Latvia is initiating an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with Russia's massive attack on Ukraine and the use of the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile. This was stated on Friday, January 9, by Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

Riga considers Moscow's actions a "barbaric attack" that poses a direct threat to European security. Particular concern was caused by the ballistic missile strike on the Lviv region, carried out in close proximity to the borders of the European Union and NATO. Latvia, which began its work in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member on January 1, 2026, plans to use its mandate to hold Russia accountable.

Latvia will demand an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council in response to Russia's barbaric attack on Ukraine, including the use of a medium-range ballistic missile in close proximity to the EU and NATO borders.

- Baiba Braže wrote on her X page.

The Latvian initiative complements Ukraine's diplomatic efforts. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha previously reported that Kyiv is also convening an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council and the Ukraine-NATO Council. According to Sybiha, the Russian attack, with missile speeds reaching 13,000 km/h, is another test for the transatlantic community.

Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA