The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign

People born between February 19 and March 20 belong to the zodiac sign "Pisces". This is the most sensitive zodiac sign. Neptune is considered its patron planet. Talisman stone: aquamarine. This water sign is distinguished by its wisdom, vulnerability, and empathy.

Pisces, the twelfth sign of the zodiac, impress with their calmness and developed intuition. UNN will tell you about one of the most complex and at the same time most vulnerable zodiac signs.

The element of Pisces is water, the ruling planet is Neptune, and the symbol is fish swimming in different directions but connected by a ribbon.

General characteristics

Those born under this sign are known for their calmness, prudence, and wisdom. In addition, Pisces have excellent intuition and the ability to adapt even in difficult situations. At first glance, they do not seem very sociable. Pisces truly open up only to close people, so their trust must be earned. Only then will you understand that Pisces are extremely sociable. Pisces are also known for being the most vulnerable zodiac sign; in fact, those born under this sign are very creative individuals, often finding it difficult to make choices and understand themselves. It is indecision and fear that stop them, but if you are there to support Pisces, then nothing can stop them.

Pisces Men

Pisces men are very complex personalities; they are indecisive and uninitiative, yet extremely sensitive and emotional. They love to be alone, as if creating their own little world in their heads, their own idyll, and they really dislike being disturbed. Because of this, it is difficult for them to convince themselves to step out of their comfort zone and take the first step towards a goal.

However, they are very good and reliable friends; you can entrust them with all your secrets and trust their advice, because if Pisces give advice, it is 100% from their own experience and sincere.

In relationships, they are extremely sensitive, tender, and caring, but completely uninitiative, so it must be understood that all important decisions and first steps will depend on the fairer sex.

Pisces Women

Pisces women radiate their charming aura to those around them; they are alluring, romantic, tactful, very well-mannered, and intelligent. They are extraordinarily charming; every movement is imbued with tenderness and fluidity, as if they mesmerize. Pisces women are special because they possess extraordinary understanding and compassion, yet they prefer to gently avoid conflicts and people who provoke them.

In relationships, women born under this sign are charming, mysterious, and alluring. They love to fantasize and bring fantasies to life. Therefore, it is never boring with these women, as you never know what to expect.

