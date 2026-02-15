$42.990.00
Exclusive
11:51 AM
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 4048 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 10035 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 19703 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 23003 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 32325 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 27752 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 26988 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 23321 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20469 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The astrologer emphasized that the week of February 16-22 carries a strong energy of change, but at the same time requires calmness, awareness, and inner work.

Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22

We are facing a solar eclipse, which symbolizes the beginning of fateful changes. Professional astrologer Ksenia Bazylenko told UNN readers what the stars have prepared for us. 

Solar eclipse and the beginning of a major cycle of changes

The main event not only of this week, but of the entire year, will be the annular solar eclipse, which will occur on February 17 at 2:12 PM Kyiv time. 

This will mark the beginning of the eclipse corridor, which will last until March 3, when a total lunar eclipse will occur. This eclipse has special symbolism: it takes place on the day of the beginning of the Chinese New Year, which is celebrated in East Asian countries. The Year of the Fire Horse begins - a symbol of strength, movement, and great changes. In Eastern tradition, the coincidence of the New Year with a solar eclipse is considered a sign of a turning, fateful year that brings global transformations 

- explained the astrologer. 

The eclipse will occur in the 29th degree of Aquarius - a sign of the future, freedom, and renewal. According to Ksenia Bazylenko, this is the point of completion of an old cycle, when the obsolete gradually disappears, and new ideas, new approaches, and a new direction of development appear in its place.

The period of eclipses, as the astrologer explains, is a time for destiny correction. 

That is why it is important to live it consciously. Do not rush into decisions, start new ventures, or take risky steps. Instead, it is an ideal time for inner work, cleansing, rethinking, and forming new intentions. On the day of the eclipse, it is important to conserve energy, not to overexert yourself physically, and to be attentive to your state. It is best to spend this day calmly, alone with yourself, in harmony and inner silence. The moment of the eclipse itself can be used to write down your most important wishes, light a candle, create a map of intentions, and think about your future 

- believes the astrologer. 

Another key factor of the week is the exact conjunction of Saturn and Neptune, which will peak on February 20 in the first degree of Aries. 

This is a symbol of the beginning of a new world cycle. Saturn is the system, and Neptune is ideas and faith. Together, they launch the process of rebuilding old structures and the birth of new rules of life. Such an aspect affects entire generations and shapes events for decades to come. In the second half of the week, the Sun will move into the sign of Pisces, where Venus and Mercury are already located. The energy will become softer, calmer, more inwardly directed. This is a good time for restoring strength, spiritual practices, creativity, and emotional reboot 

- explained Ksenia Bazylenko. 

The astrologer emphasized that the week of February 16-22 carries a strong energy of change, but at the same time requires calmness, awareness, and inner work.

During the eclipse period, people and events that come into your life can be fateful. Even difficult situations carry important lessons and help change the path for the better. And harmonious events become a real gift of fate. This is a time not of external victories, but of deep internal renewal. And it is from how we live through this period that our next life cycle will depend 

- believes Ksenia Bazylenko. 

Aries

The week activates the sphere of friends, collectives, and future plans. New people or ideas may appear that will change your views. Some relationships may end if they have already exhausted themselves.

Advice: keep only those who inspire and support your development close.

Taurus

The focus is on career, status, and important life decisions. The eclipse can change your professional direction or push you to take serious steps.

Advice: don't rush into decisions, but carefully observe new opportunities.

Gemini

The week opens new horizons, changes views on life and the future. Ideas related to learning, travel, or new directions of development are possible.

Advice: trust new thoughts - they lead you in the right direction.

Cancer

The eclipse touches on the themes of deep transformations, shared finances, and inner experiences. Important decisions regarding money or the completion of old emotional stories are possible.

Advice: let go of what no longer works, and don't be afraid of change.

Leo

At the center of events are relationships and partnerships. The eclipse can bring new acquaintances or serious changes in existing unions.

Advice: be honest in your feelings and don't cling to relationships that have exhausted themselves.

Virgo

The week pushes for changes in work, daily rhythm, and health issues. New responsibilities or a desire to change the usual routine may appear.

Advice: put your schedule in order and take care of your well-being.

Libra

The eclipse brings a wave of inspiration, romance, and creativity. New feelings, interesting ideas, or important events related to children are possible.

Advice: allow yourself joy and lightness - this will open up new opportunities.

Scorpio

The focus is on home, family, and inner state. Changes in housing or family relationships, important decisions regarding personal space are possible.

Advice: create an atmosphere of calm and security around you.

Sagittarius

The week will be filled with news, trips, and communication. Unexpected conversations or information that will change your plans are possible.

Advice: listen carefully to people and check information before making decisions.

Capricorn

The eclipse affects the financial sphere and issues of self-esteem. Sources of income or your attitude to material values may change.

Advice: review your expenses and focus on stability.

Aquarius

The eclipse, which will occur in your sign, is the main event of the year for you. This is a reboot point when a new life cycle begins. The events of this week can be fateful.

Advice: pay close attention to all changes - they lead you to a new stage of life.

Pisces

The week sets you up for solitude, spiritual work, and the completion of old processes. You may feel the need for silence, rest, and inner cleansing.

Advice: give yourself time to recover before your personal start.

Yevhen Tsarenko

