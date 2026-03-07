Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit

Tinder has agreed to pay $60.5 million in California, USA, to settle a class-action lawsuit in which the popular dating app was accused of age discrimination, UNN reports, citing Mashable.

Details

In 2015, Tinder user Allan Candelore sued the dating app, alleging that it charged older users more than younger users for premium Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold subscriptions. The lawsuit claimed that Tinder violated California's Unruh Civil Rights Act and Unfair Competition Law.

Tinder denies any wrongdoing or violation of the law. But now, more than a decade later, Tinder has agreed to settle Candelore v. Tinder, Inc. and pay eligible users $60.5 million as part of a class-action lawsuit.

According to the class action notice, those eligible to receive this money are: Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold purchasers in California at any time after March 2, 2015, who were over 29 years old. Or Plus or Gold purchasers in California at any time after March 2, 2016, who were over 28 years old. Those who paid more for a subscription will receive a larger payout. The final hearing to approve the settlement will take place on May 20.

According to ClassAction.org, the settlement covers approximately 268,000 Tinder users in California.

"After careful consideration, we concluded that settling this matter is the best way forward, allowing us to eliminate uncertainty, reduce distractions for management, and protect Tinder from the financial risks associated with litigation. To be clear: this agreement is not an admission of guilt or liability. User trust remains the foundation of our long-term success. We are committed to operating transparently, putting this 11-year-old issue behind us, and returning to fulfilling our mission," a Tinder representative told Mashable.

