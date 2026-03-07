$43.810.0050.900.00
05:01 AM • 13269 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
March 7, 01:30 AM • 28726 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 30292 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 46479 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 53826 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 41604 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 71357 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29250 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 26615 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 25132 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

The Tinder app has settled a lawsuit regarding overcharging for subscriptions for individuals over 28 in California. Approximately 268,000 users will receive payments.

Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit

Tinder has agreed to pay $60.5 million in California, USA, to settle a class-action lawsuit in which the popular dating app was accused of age discrimination, UNN reports, citing Mashable.

Details

In 2015, Tinder user Allan Candelore sued the dating app, alleging that it charged older users more than younger users for premium Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold subscriptions. The lawsuit claimed that Tinder violated California's Unruh Civil Rights Act and Unfair Competition Law.

Tinder denies any wrongdoing or violation of the law. But now, more than a decade later, Tinder has agreed to settle Candelore v. Tinder, Inc. and pay eligible users $60.5 million as part of a class-action lawsuit.

According to the class action notice, those eligible to receive this money are: Tinder Plus or Tinder Gold purchasers in California at any time after March 2, 2015, who were over 29 years old. Or Plus or Gold purchasers in California at any time after March 2, 2016, who were over 28 years old. Those who paid more for a subscription will receive a larger payout. The final hearing to approve the settlement will take place on May 20.

According to ClassAction.org, the settlement covers approximately 268,000 Tinder users in California.

"After careful consideration, we concluded that settling this matter is the best way forward, allowing us to eliminate uncertainty, reduce distractions for management, and protect Tinder from the financial risks associated with litigation. To be clear: this agreement is not an admission of guilt or liability. User trust remains the foundation of our long-term success. We are committed to operating transparently, putting this 11-year-old issue behind us, and returning to fulfilling our mission," a Tinder representative told Mashable.

Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder31.01.26, 09:38 • 44753 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
California
United States