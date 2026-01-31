Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder

$42.850.00
January 30, 06:51 PM
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
January 30, 01:54 PM
Highly lethal Nipah virus spreads across Asia: what is this infection and is there a threat to Ukraine
Exclusive
January 30, 12:21 PM
Did they not find anything, or did they not want to find anything? The Ministry of Health stated that two companies associated with the scandalous Odrex clinic successfully passed the inspection
January 30, 11:34 AM
Zelenskyy: no strikes on energy at night, but Russia reoriented attacks on logistics, damaged warehouses of an American company
Exclusive
January 30, 10:25 AM
Mummified body of a man found during renovation in Kyiv: he had been locked in an apartment for years
January 30, 09:11 AM
Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia
Popular news
"A shovel in hand and clear the snow": Lukashenka revealed the secret of female beautyPhotoJanuary 30, 09:53 PM • 10367 views
The value of assets seized from the shadow fuel market last year exceeded UAH 250 million - BEBJanuary 30, 10:26 PM • 6842 views
CNS: Russia wrote off billions for the ruins of MariupolJanuary 30, 11:30 PM • 12007 views
Ukrainians have a negative attitude towards the leaders of the USA, China, and Russia: sociologists named the "leader"January 31, 12:37 AM • 12449 views
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - Bloomberg02:32 AM • 5566 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 21577 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 26714 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 30233 views
Social media ban in Ukraine: are parliamentarians preparing relevant draft laws and will access for children be restricted following the example of Europe?
Exclusive
January 29, 05:45 PM • 87214 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 116 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 11858 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 12321 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 12841 views
"I watched and cried": actress Anna Salivanchuk's grandson was bornPhotoJanuary 30, 03:51 PM • 14569 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Bumble, Panera Bread, Match Group, and CrunchBase companies were affected by cyberattacks. Hackers gained access to data, but not to accounts or financial information.

Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder

A wave of cyberattacks has affected Bumble Inc., Panera Bread Co., Match Group Inc., and CrunchBase Inc., amid cybersecurity experts warning of a new wave of social engineering attacks targeting American companies, Bloomberg reported, according to UNN.

Details

Bumble Inc., the parent company of dating apps Bumble, Badoo, and BFF, contacted law enforcement after one of its contractor's accounts "was recently compromised in a phishing attack," a company spokesperson said.

The hacker "briefly gained unauthorized access to a small portion of our network," the spokesperson said, adding that the company believes the access has ceased. The hackers did not access the company's user database, user accounts, Bumble app, private messages, or profiles, the spokesperson said.

Similarly, Panera Bread said it notified law enforcement after discovering a cybersecurity incident and took steps to address it. A Panera spokesperson said the hacker gained access to a software application the company used to store data.

"The data affected is contact information," the spokesperson said, without elaborating.

On Wednesday, Match Group, the conglomerate that owns Tinder, Hinge, and other dating apps, also confirmed that the company had experienced a cybersecurity incident affecting a "limited amount of user data" and that it was in the process of notifying customers.

A company spokesperson said there was no indication that user credentials, financial information, or private correspondence had been accessed.

A Match spokesperson told Mashable: "We are aware of claims circulating online related to a recently identified security incident. Match Group takes the security of our users seriously and responded quickly to terminate unauthorized access. We are continuing our investigation with the assistance of external cybersecurity experts."

"There is no indication that user credentials, financial information, or private messages were accessed. We believe the incident affected a limited amount of user data, and we are already in the process of notifying individuals appropriately," the spokesperson continued.

A CrunchBase spokesperson said documents in the corporate network were affected, but the company localized the incident.

Match's system was compromised on January 16, but Bloomberg could not determine when exactly the incidents occurred.

Cybersecurity experts recently warned of a social engineering campaign targeting American companies, allegedly carried out by a group calling itself ShinyHunters. The group claimed responsibility for attacks on Bumble, Panera Bread, Match, and CrunchBase, although Bloomberg could not independently verify these claims.

On its website, Mashable reported earlier this week, ShinyHunters confirmed their involvement in the Panera Bread data breach, which allegedly stole over 14 million customer records. The stolen data reportedly includes customer names, email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, and account data.

Mandiant, a cybersecurity company owned by Google (Alphabet Inc.), warned last week about the ShinyHunters campaign, stating that the group used new "vishing" techniques to compromise the single sign-on (SAN) credentials of victim organizations and gain remote access to their systems.

Once inside a computer system, hackers move on to using "software as a service" (SaaS) environments to steal sensitive data, Charles Carmakal, Mandiant's CTO, said in a written statement.

He added that the hacker, who calls himself ShinyHunters, had approached some victims with demands for a "reward."

Hackers breached Instagram: 17.5 million users' data at risk10.01.26, 21:57 • 7216 views

Julia Shramko

