In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.

Rescue services have recovered the body of a fourth victim from under the rubble of a residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, which was directly hit by a Russian ballistic missile overnight. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the discovery of another deceased person, noting that the search operation continues. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, 10 people are known to have been injured, including two children – boys aged 6 and 11, and a 17-year-old girl, while rescuers managed to pull four people out alive.

Destruction of the residential sector and the course of rescue operations

The ballistic missile strike caused the complete destruction of a five-story building's entrance from the first to the fifth floors, and also severely damaged the structures of apartments in a neighboring building. A large-scale fire broke out at the scene. According to preliminary estimates, several more residents may remain under the rubble of the building, their fate currently unknown.

Currently, prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the missile strike in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVA