05:01 AM • 3764 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.
01:30 AM • 13762 views
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
March 6, 11:10 PM • 22784 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 39459 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 47108 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 39061 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 64060 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 28399 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25737 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 24154 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
135 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,500 drones - General StaffMarch 6, 08:30 PM • 8446 views
Trump says Cuba will 'fall soon'March 6, 08:44 PM • 5832 views
Enemy drone crashed near Poltava, damaging a house roofMarch 6, 09:07 PM • 12229 views
Ukraine and Poland are launching joint production of Bohdana self-propelled howitzersPhotoMarch 6, 10:39 PM • 6660 views
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead11:51 PM • 17855 views
Publications
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 30494 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 37520 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 64068 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 38919 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 46996 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Marco Rubio
Oleh Syniehubov
Joe Biden
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
White House
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 14085 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 14852 views
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 32868 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 29285 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 30894 views
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3788 views

Rescuers have recovered the fourth body from under the rubble of a five-story building in Kharkiv. 10 people were injured, including three children, and the search continues.

In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.

Rescue services have recovered the body of a fourth victim from under the rubble of a residential building in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, which was directly hit by a Russian ballistic missile overnight. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the discovery of another deceased person, noting that the search operation continues. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, 10 people are known to have been injured, including two children – boys aged 6 and 11, and a 17-year-old girl, while rescuers managed to pull four people out alive.

Destruction of the residential sector and the course of rescue operations

The ballistic missile strike caused the complete destruction of a five-story building's entrance from the first to the fifth floors, and also severely damaged the structures of apartments in a neighboring building. A large-scale fire broke out at the scene. According to preliminary estimates, several more residents may remain under the rubble of the building, their fate currently unknown.

Currently, prosecutors are documenting the consequences of the missile strike in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVA07.03.26, 03:30 • 13775 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Real estate
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ihor Terekhov
Kharkiv