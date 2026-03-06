Trump says Cuba will 'fall soon'

US President Donald Trump said that Cuba "will soon fall," but it wants to make a deal, so he will send Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the country. Trump told CNN about this, according to UNN.

Cuba will fall soon, by the way, it's irrelevant, but Cuba will fall too. They want to make a deal so badly - Trump said.

He stated that Cuba "wants to make a deal, so I'm sending Marco Rubio there."

Let's see how that turns out. We're really focused on that right now. We have a lot of time, but Cuba is ready - after 50 years - Trump added, noting that Iran is a priority for him.

US President Donald Trump announced active negotiations with the Cuban government regarding the future status of the island, which is currently in a state of economic collapse. Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, the American leader noted that the Cuban authorities themselves initiated the dialogue due to a lack of resources for the further functioning of the state.