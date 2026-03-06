$43.720.26
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 15421 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 21528 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 48212 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 85882 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 48378 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 43333 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 69586 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26217 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49861 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

American singer Britney Spears was detained in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence. This occurred after the termination of her father's 13-year conservatorship.

Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI
Photo: Reuters

Popular American singer Britney Spears was detained in Ventura County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Singer Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

— representatives of the California Highway Patrol told Reuters.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the arrest, which took place on Wednesday evening, but official representatives of the artist are currently refraining from extensive comments. This incident became another high-profile episode in the singer's life after she officially got rid of her father's 13-year conservatorship in 2021, which limited her personal and financial freedom.

Return to legal problems after conservatorship cancellation

The new accusation has revived discussions about the star's psychological state, as similar incidents of traffic violations have already occurred in her biography in 2007.

At that time, Spears was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver's license, which preceded her long hospitalization. Despite the successful completion of the #FreeBritney movement and the return of control over her $60 million fortune, recent events indicate a possible deterioration of the situation with law enforcement.

Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacation21.02.26, 17:47 • 73311 views

