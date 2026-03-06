Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUI

Photo: Reuters

Popular American singer Britney Spears was detained in Ventura County on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Singer Britney Spears was arrested Wednesday night in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. — representatives of the California Highway Patrol told Reuters.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed the arrest, which took place on Wednesday evening, but official representatives of the artist are currently refraining from extensive comments. This incident became another high-profile episode in the singer's life after she officially got rid of her father's 13-year conservatorship in 2021, which limited her personal and financial freedom.

Return to legal problems after conservatorship cancellation

The new accusation has revived discussions about the star's psychological state, as similar incidents of traffic violations have already occurred in her biography in 2007.

At that time, Spears was charged with fleeing the scene of an accident and not having a valid driver's license, which preceded her long hospitalization. Despite the successful completion of the #FreeBritney movement and the return of control over her $60 million fortune, recent events indicate a possible deterioration of the situation with law enforcement.

