11:07 PM • 124 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
05:43 PM • 12289 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 18710 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 44063 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 80281 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 46953 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 42259 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 68039 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 25886 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49469 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Publications
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed the seizure of seven Oschadbank employees by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. Ukraine considers this a criminal hostage-taking and is preparing an appeal to the EU.

Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha officially confirmed the seizure of seven employees of the state Oschadbank by Hungarian security forces in Budapest. The Ukrainian citizens, who regularly transported cash and banking metals from Austria, are in an unknown state, and communication with them is completely absent. Sybiha wrote about this on his X social media page, UNN reports.

Details

The Ukrainian diplomatic department considers the detention of collectors and bank vehicles not as a legal measure, but as a criminal hostage-taking. Andriy Sybiha emphasized that such actions by the Hungarian side are a manifestation of brute force, which is inherent in criminal groups, and not in a European state. Ukraine has already sent an official note demanding the immediate release of its citizens and the return of the financial institution's property.

Today in Budapest, the Hungarian authorities took seven Ukrainian citizens hostage. If this is the "force" that Mr. Orban announced today, then it is the force of a criminal group. This is state terrorism and racketeering

– Sybiha stated.

International resonance and appeal to the European Union

Due to the unprecedented nature of the incident, Ukraine is preparing an appeal to the leadership of the European Union to provide a legal assessment of the actions of the Hungarian authorities.

Official Kyiv demands from Brussels a clear qualification of the events in Budapest as robbery and hostage-taking at the state level. Sybiha added that the health of the abducted bank employees is of serious concern, as Hungary has not yet provided any explanations regarding the reasons for their detention and conditions of detention.

We will also appeal to the European Union with a request to provide a clear qualification of Hungary's illegal actions, hostage-taking and robbery

– the minister concluded.

