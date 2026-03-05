$43.720.26
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about Orbán

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

The leader of Hungary's opposition Tisza Party, Péter Magyar, criticized Zelenskyy's statements regarding Orbán, calling on the Ukrainian president to explain his words. The comment concerned Orbán's blocking of an EU loan for Ukraine.

Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about Orbán

The leader of the Hungarian opposition party "Tisza", Péter Magyar, criticized the recent statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Magyar's statement is quoted by the portal 444.hu, writes UNN.

Details

Orbán's opponent in the upcoming elections called on Zelenskyy to explain his words.

No foreign head of state can threaten anyone, no Hungarian. Neither the outgoing Orbán government nor the future Tisza government. Therefore, I call on the Ukrainian president to explain his words, and if he indeed said that, to retract them.

- he said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will stop blocking the approval of a loan totaling 90 billion euros at the European Union level.

We are counting on money from the EU and our budget. We hope that one person in the EU will not block 90 billion euros, and Ukrainian soldiers will have weapons. Otherwise, we will give the address of this person to our Armed Forces, let them call him and communicate in their own language.

- Zelenskyy said.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
War in Ukraine