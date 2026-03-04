Hungary's opposition leads in polls, far-right gains support - Reuters

$43.450.22
50.460.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 3044 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 13567 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 41053 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 70664 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 60319 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 64317 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 60121 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34242 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28427 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26266 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.8m/s
62%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China identifies "five lessons" after US and Israeli strikes on IranPhotoMarch 4, 04:30 AM • 13756 views
New enemy attacks led to power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts returned08:18 AM • 16375 views
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently08:29 AM • 16129 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 10515 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 10632 views
Publications
What is generative AI and how does it work?11:48 AM • 11104 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partners11:44 AM • 11014 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 69124 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 90681 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 88680 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Lebanon
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhoto12:28 PM • 4556 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 26816 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 34768 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 38894 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 47129 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
Dassault Rafale

Hungary's opposition leads in polls, far-right gains support - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The centrist Tisza party leads Orbán's Fidesz ahead of the April 12 elections, while the far-right Mi Hazánk (Our Homeland) is gaining support. Polls show many voters are still undecided.

Hungary's opposition leads in polls, far-right gains support - Reuters

The centrist-right-wing Tisza party in Hungary is ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party ahead of the April 12 elections, while the far-right Our Homeland party is gaining support, according to two opinion polls released on Wednesday. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that Orbán faces the biggest challenge to his power in the last 16 years, although the outcome of the vote remains highly uncertain, as polls show that many voters are still undecided.

A Zavecz Research poll conducted from February 22 to 28 showed that Tisza increased its lead to 12 percentage points among decided voters, compared to 10 points in January.

According to the poll, published late Tuesday on the news website 24.hu, 50% of decided voters support Tisza (up from 48% in January), while 38% support Fidesz (down from 39% a month earlier).

According to Zavecz, among all voters, Tisza is supported by 38% and Fidesz by 32%.

About 20% of respondents said they still did not know who they would vote for, down from 23% in February.

Tisza is led by former government official Péter Magyar, who has stated that his party will fight corruption, unblock billions of euros in frozen European Union funds to stimulate the economy, and clearly anchor Hungary in the EU and NATO.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll25.02.26, 12:40 • 5326 views

A second poll, released Wednesday by the Nepszava newspaper and conducted by the Publicus Institute, showed that 47% of decided voters support Tisza, and 39% support Fidesz. Support for both parties decreased by 1 percentage point compared to January.

Although most polls show Tisza leading, Fidesz refers to other studies that predict their victory. At the same time, their opponents argue that these polls were mostly conducted by institutes linked to the ruling party by financial or personal ties.

Both polls showed that the far-right Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) party would be the only other political force to cross the 5% threshold to enter parliament.

Zavecz Research estimated support for Our Homeland at 7% among decided voters (up from 5% a month ago). According to Publicus, 6% of decided voters support this far-right party (up from 5% in January).

Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary21.02.26, 19:20 • 75202 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
NATO
European Union
Hungary
Viktor Orbán