Hungary's opposition leads in polls, far-right gains support - Reuters

The centrist-right-wing Tisza party in Hungary is ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz party ahead of the April 12 elections, while the far-right Our Homeland party is gaining support, according to two opinion polls released on Wednesday. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that Orbán faces the biggest challenge to his power in the last 16 years, although the outcome of the vote remains highly uncertain, as polls show that many voters are still undecided.

A Zavecz Research poll conducted from February 22 to 28 showed that Tisza increased its lead to 12 percentage points among decided voters, compared to 10 points in January.

According to the poll, published late Tuesday on the news website 24.hu, 50% of decided voters support Tisza (up from 48% in January), while 38% support Fidesz (down from 39% a month earlier).

According to Zavecz, among all voters, Tisza is supported by 38% and Fidesz by 32%.

About 20% of respondents said they still did not know who they would vote for, down from 23% in February.

Tisza is led by former government official Péter Magyar, who has stated that his party will fight corruption, unblock billions of euros in frozen European Union funds to stimulate the economy, and clearly anchor Hungary in the EU and NATO.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll

A second poll, released Wednesday by the Nepszava newspaper and conducted by the Publicus Institute, showed that 47% of decided voters support Tisza, and 39% support Fidesz. Support for both parties decreased by 1 percentage point compared to January.

Although most polls show Tisza leading, Fidesz refers to other studies that predict their victory. At the same time, their opponents argue that these polls were mostly conducted by institutes linked to the ruling party by financial or personal ties.

Both polls showed that the far-right Our Homeland (Mi Hazank) party would be the only other political force to cross the 5% threshold to enter parliament.

Zavecz Research estimated support for Our Homeland at 7% among decided voters (up from 5% a month ago). According to Publicus, 6% of decided voters support this far-right party (up from 5% in January).

Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary