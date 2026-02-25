$43.260.03
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 10479 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
08:12 AM • 10845 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
06:19 AM • 10528 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 17185 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 25228 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 21181 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 19830 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 16992 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 16044 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

A Median poll showed that Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads the pro-government Fidesz by 20 percentage points among decided voters. Tisza has 55% support against Fidesz's 35%.

Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll

In Hungary, Péter Magyar's opposition party "Tisza" is ahead of Viktor Orbán's ruling party "Fidesz". This is reported by UNN with reference to a Median poll.

Details

The "Tisza" party increased its lead over "Fidesz" to 20 percentage points among decided voters, and by 11 percentage points among the rest of the eligible population.

"Tisza" has the support of 55% of decided voters, while "Fidesz" has 35% support.

This poll was conducted between February 18 and 23, 2026. 1000 people were surveyed; the margin of error is +-3.5 points.

Recall

On February 21, the parliamentary election campaign began in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar are competing for the post of head of government.

In early February 2026, the leader of Hungary's opposition "Tisza" party, Péter Magyar, stated that Viktor Orbán planned to leak his intimate videos, calling it "blackmail in the style of the Russian Federation."

Subsequently, the European Commission reduced its public criticism of the Orbán government to avoid accusations of interference and to avoid fueling his anti-Brussels campaign.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
European Commission
Hungary