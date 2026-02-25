Hungary's opposition Tisza party leads Orbán by 20 percent - poll

In Hungary, Péter Magyar's opposition party "Tisza" is ahead of Viktor Orbán's ruling party "Fidesz". This is reported by UNN with reference to a Median poll.

Details

The "Tisza" party increased its lead over "Fidesz" to 20 percentage points among decided voters, and by 11 percentage points among the rest of the eligible population.

"Tisza" has the support of 55% of decided voters, while "Fidesz" has 35% support.

This poll was conducted between February 18 and 23, 2026. 1000 people were surveyed; the margin of error is +-3.5 points.

Recall

On February 21, the parliamentary election campaign began in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and opposition politician Péter Magyar are competing for the post of head of government.

In early February 2026, the leader of Hungary's opposition "Tisza" party, Péter Magyar, stated that Viktor Orbán planned to leak his intimate videos, calling it "blackmail in the style of the Russian Federation."

Subsequently, the European Commission reduced its public criticism of the Orbán government to avoid accusations of interference and to avoid fueling his anti-Brussels campaign.