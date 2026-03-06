Oschadbank announced the abduction of its cash collectors and a large sum of valuables in Hungary

The state-owned Oschadbank officially announced the baseless detention of two armored cash-in-transit vehicles and the disappearance of seven escort crew members in Hungary. The bank wrote about this on its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

The incident occurred on March 5 during a planned transfer of foreign currency and gold from Austria's Raiffeisen Bank to Ukraine. Despite the cargo fully complying with international customs regulations and European procedures, Hungarian law enforcement blocked the transport, and communication with the Ukrainian specialists has been completely lost.

Location of assets and amount of lost funds

On March 5, 2026, two Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles, accompanied by 7 members of the collection crew, were groundlessly detained in Hungary during a regular transfer of foreign currency and banking metals between Raiffeisen Bank Austria and Oschadbank Ukraine – the bank's statement reads.

According to GPS tracking, the stolen Oschadbank vehicles are located in the center of Budapest near a facility belonging to one of the local law enforcement agencies. Representatives of the Ukrainian Embassy in Hungary and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have already confirmed the location of the special transport, but the fate of the crews remains unknown. Significant assets were being transported in the blocked vehicles: 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kilograms of banking gold.

International agreements and the financial institution's position

Oschadbank's management emphasizes that the operation was conducted within the framework of a valid international agreement between the banks, and all documents were properly processed. Any actions by the Hungarian side to seize property or restrict the freedom of bank employees are considered a gross violation of international law.

Oschadbank demands the immediate release of its employees and property and their return to Ukraine – the bank's official statement reads.

Currently, actions are being coordinated with Ukrainian diplomats and law enforcement agencies to resolve the crisis and ensure the safe return of personnel.

