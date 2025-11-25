$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 10181 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 11628 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 11486 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 11183 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 11729 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12178 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23586 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
01:06 PM • 13320 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
01:00 PM • 11508 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
They were taking a "client" to the border with Hungary: an armored car was detained in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1774 views

In Zakarpattia, law enforcement officers detained an armored car that was transporting a man of conscription age to the border with Hungary. The services were estimated at 16,500 US dollars.

They were taking a "client" to the border with Hungary: an armored car was detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, border guards detained cash collectors who were transporting offenders to the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

A channel for illegally transporting men of conscription age abroad was uncovered in Zakarpattia.

Law enforcement officers, with the силової support of servicemen from the Luzhanka border service department and the KORD special unit, stopped an armored cash collection vehicle that was moving with its flashing lights on.

In the service vehicle of one of the banks, equipped with an armored capsule, two of its employees were transporting a "client" to the border with Hungary.

The organizers estimated the services at $16,500, part of which the VIP passenger had already handed over, and the rest was to be paid after entering Hungary.

The investigation is ongoing.

New revelations of "draft evasion schemes" across Ukraine: 20 organizers detained, including doctors and officials16.10.25, 14:22 • 12148 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Hungary
Ukraine