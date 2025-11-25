They were taking a "client" to the border with Hungary: an armored car was detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia, border guards detained cash collectors who were transporting offenders to the Ukrainian-Hungarian border, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

Details

A channel for illegally transporting men of conscription age abroad was uncovered in Zakarpattia.

Law enforcement officers, with the силової support of servicemen from the Luzhanka border service department and the KORD special unit, stopped an armored cash collection vehicle that was moving with its flashing lights on.

In the service vehicle of one of the banks, equipped with an armored capsule, two of its employees were transporting a "client" to the border with Hungary.

The organizers estimated the services at $16,500, part of which the VIP passenger had already handed over, and the rest was to be paid after entering Hungary.

The investigation is ongoing.

