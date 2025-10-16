New revelations of "draft evasion schemes" across Ukraine: 20 organizers detained, including doctors and officials

New schemes for aiding draft evasion have been stopped. Among the detained suspects in various regions of Ukraine are: a radiologist, specialists from a transport company, city council specialists, and dealers who had information about "bypassing checkpoints through forest paths."

UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

Details

Law enforcement officers blocked new schemes for evading mobilization and detained 20 organizers of the schemes. The price range was from 3 to 14 thousand US dollars. For such sums, various proactive individuals offered services in schemes to help evaders.

The list of detainees includes the following cases:

Kyiv. In the capital, a radiologist was detained who, together with her nurse, sold fictitious certificates of poor health to "write off" evaders from military registration.

Chernihiv region. Two local residents were exposed who arranged for evaders to study at one of the universities. Another suspect arranged for clients to work at a local critical infrastructure enterprise to obtain "reservations."

Prykarpattia. Five employees of a transport company were detained who registered conscripts as drivers of international routes for unhindered travel abroad.

Cherkasy region, Uman district: a specialist from the land department of the city council was detained who, together with an ophthalmologist, a member of the military medical commission, sold fictitious medical certificates for deferment from conscription.

In addition, the official posted comments on his page on the banned "Odnoklassniki" social network in support of Russia's armed aggression. - the SBU reports.

In Odesa, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed a surgeon from a military medical center who sold fictitious documents.

Zakarpattia. Three dealers were detained in Uzhhorod district who showed men of conscription age escape routes through forest paths to the EU, bypassing checkpoints.

In Lutsk, military counterintelligence officers of the SBU detained three locals who set up their own "printing house" at home to forge military registration and medical documents to evade mobilization.

Recall

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, from early October 2025 to the present, 17 people involved in organizing illegal border crossings by conscripts have been exposed. The prices for "services" to provide "schemes" ranged from 2 to 25 thousand dollars.