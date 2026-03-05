$43.720.26
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian tourist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3248 views

Indonesian police have confirmed that the dismembered remains found in eastern Bali belong to the missing 28-year-old Ukrainian Ihor Komarov. DNA tests of his parents matched samples from the body parts.

Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian tourist

Indonesian police have confirmed through DNA tests that dismembered human remains found in eastern Bali belong to a missing Ukrainian citizen. This was reported by the Jakarta Globe, writes UNN.

Details

Bali police spokesman Ariasandi said that laboratory tests conducted at the National Forensic Laboratory in Jakarta showed a DNA match between samples obtained from the victim's parents and the DNA profile of the found body parts.

The DNA profile from the body parts we sent was compared with control samples from the victim's parents. The results showed a match

- Ariasandi said in Denpasar.

Addition

The remains were first found by residents on February 26 near Ketewel Beach in Sukawati district, eastern Bali. Further searches in the river delta and coastal areas led to the discovery of additional body parts, including the head, torso, arms, and legs.

Due to the significant state of decomposition of the remains, visual identification was impossible. Investigators sent six bone samples to the national forensic laboratory for DNA testing. The results confirmed that the remains belong to Ihor Komarov, a 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen who had previously been reported missing.

In a parallel development, the Bali Police General Crimes Department reported that forensic tests also showed that blood stains found in a villa and in a Toyota Avanza car in Tabanan district were identical to Komarov's mother's DNA.

"Blood found in the villa and in the Avanza car, likely used by the perpetrators, was tested, and the results are identical to the victim's mother's DNA," Ariasandi said.

DNA confirmed Komarov's presence at the kidnappers' villa in Bali - Media

These findings reinforce investigators' suspicions that Komarov was transported in the car and held in the villa in Tabanan before his disappearance. Police called the forensic analysis a key element in reconstructing the timeline of events using scientific evidence.

Police previously stated that Komarov was abducted on February 15 in Jimbaran. Investigators tracked the suspects' movements using CCTV, which showed a car and two motorcycles moving between the Tabanan and Badung regions.

Authorities detained a suspect, identified as S, in West Nusa Tenggara, and identified six foreigners - RM, VK, AS, VN, SM, and DH - as suspects in the kidnapping case. They were placed on the wanted list, and Bali police appealed to Interpol for the issuance of red notices to support interception outside the country.

The detained S was arrested last week in West Nusa Tenggara. Investigators stated that he allegedly rented a car with a fake passport, which was later used to abduct Ukrainian Ihor Komarov, 28.

He told police that he did not know the car would be used for a crime and that he was asked to rent the car for 6 million rupiah (approximately $350).

Police reported that four suspects had left Bali, while two are believed to remain in Indonesia.

The body parts found in Gianyar were taken to Prof. Ngoerah Hospital for medical and forensic examination before DNA samples were sent to Jakarta

- the report says.

Bali police stated that the investigation is ongoing to fully clarify the roles of each suspect and determine the motives for the kidnapping and murder.

"We continue to develop the case and pursue all individuals involved," Ariasandi added.

Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abduction

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World