Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abduction

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
05:19 PM • 1176 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 4188 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 8662 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 18257 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 18781 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 38878 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 24069 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28440 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34646 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37264 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
1.8m/s
79%
743mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia claims Switzerland will ensure safe passage for Russian delegation to Geneva talksFebruary 16, 07:52 AM • 5318 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 24979 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 14655 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 20735 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 12630 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 12641 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 18257 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 38878 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 77626 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 127267 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 1932 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 14669 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 26151 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29838 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37670 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abduction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

A three-year-old Ukrainian girl, abducted by her father in October 2025, has been found in Moldova. The girl was handed over to her mother, and the father was detained for extradition to Ukraine.

Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abduction

A three-year-old girl from Ukraine, who was taken to Moldova by her father, has been found in Moldova. The girl has now been handed over to her mother, and the father has been detained and placed in the isolation ward of the Chisinau City Police Department to initiate extradition proceedings to Ukraine. This was reported by the General Inspectorate for Migration of Moldova, according to UNN.

Employees of the Southern Regional Department of the General Inspectorate for Migration (GIM) located a three-year-old child, who was wanted through Interpol channels. The child was abducted in October 2025 by her father amidst a family conflict and the parents' divorce proceedings.

- the statement reads.

According to the information, the father took the child from a playground in Ukraine and illegally took her out of the country. Ukrainian authorities declared the child missing and initiated an international search.

As a result of the measures taken, officers of the Southern Regional Department located the child in the Republic of Moldova, specifically in the city of Cahul. Today, the minor was found and safely handed over to her mother. At the same time, the child's father, a 43-year-old man, was identified by IGM officers. He was on an international wanted list, accused of kidnapping a minor.

- the inspectorate noted.

It is reported that the man was detained and placed in the isolation ward of the Chisinau City Police Department to initiate extradition proceedings to the Ukrainian authorities.

The inspectorate emphasized that the case continues to be investigated, and the Moldovan authorities are cooperating with partners from Ukraine to document all circumstances and ensure compliance with international legal procedures for the protection of minors.

Recall

In Chernivtsi, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, who had been searched for more than 40 hours, was found. The man who held her was notified of suspicion. As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a number of examinations have been appointed in the case, and prosecutors will insist on keeping the suspect in custody.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Chisinau
Interpol
Ukraine
Moldova