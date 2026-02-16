Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abduction

A three-year-old girl from Ukraine, who was taken to Moldova by her father, has been found in Moldova. The girl has now been handed over to her mother, and the father has been detained and placed in the isolation ward of the Chisinau City Police Department to initiate extradition proceedings to Ukraine. This was reported by the General Inspectorate for Migration of Moldova, according to UNN.

Employees of the Southern Regional Department of the General Inspectorate for Migration (GIM) located a three-year-old child, who was wanted through Interpol channels. The child was abducted in October 2025 by her father amidst a family conflict and the parents' divorce proceedings. - the statement reads.

According to the information, the father took the child from a playground in Ukraine and illegally took her out of the country. Ukrainian authorities declared the child missing and initiated an international search.

As a result of the measures taken, officers of the Southern Regional Department located the child in the Republic of Moldova, specifically in the city of Cahul. Today, the minor was found and safely handed over to her mother. At the same time, the child's father, a 43-year-old man, was identified by IGM officers. He was on an international wanted list, accused of kidnapping a minor. - the inspectorate noted.

It is reported that the man was detained and placed in the isolation ward of the Chisinau City Police Department to initiate extradition proceedings to the Ukrainian authorities.

The inspectorate emphasized that the case continues to be investigated, and the Moldovan authorities are cooperating with partners from Ukraine to document all circumstances and ensure compliance with international legal procedures for the protection of minors.

In Chernivtsi, a 13-year-old schoolgirl, who had been searched for more than 40 hours, was found. The man who held her was notified of suspicion. As reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, a number of examinations have been appointed in the case, and prosecutors will insist on keeping the suspect in custody.