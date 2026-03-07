Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead

The Russian Armed Forces are striking the capital with ballistic weapons, launching "Zircon" missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded high-speed targets moving through Mykolaiv region in the direction of Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy is striking with ballistic missiles. Stay in safe places! - wrote Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

Monitors report high-speed targets moving at about 7000 km/h. A series of powerful explosions rocked Kyiv and the region, and monitoring channels warned of the enemy's use of cluster munitions, which significantly increases the threat to the civilian population.

Direction of strike and threat to settlements in the region

The main ballistic strike was aimed at Kyiv, but the threat spread to Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Makariv, and Nalyvaikivka. The high speed of "Zircons" leaves little time to take cover, as only a few minutes pass from launch to impact. Air defense forces are working in an enhanced mode, trying to intercept missiles on approach to residential areas.

Residents of various districts of the capital report loud sounds characteristic of air defense operations and heavy weapon impacts.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets