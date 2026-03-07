$43.810.0950.900.07
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 31770 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 40602 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 34542 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 57884 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 26674 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 24503 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23089 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 20855 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
March 6, 09:32 AM • 20895 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8384 views

The Russian army is striking the capital with ballistic weapons, launching Zircon-type missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. Monitoring channels warned of the enemy's use of cluster munitions.

Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead

The Russian Armed Forces are striking the capital with ballistic weapons, launching "Zircon" missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded high-speed targets moving through Mykolaiv region in the direction of Kyiv region. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The enemy is striking with ballistic missiles. Stay in safe places!

- wrote Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, on his Telegram channel.

Monitors report high-speed targets moving at about 7000 km/h. A series of powerful explosions rocked Kyiv and the region, and monitoring channels warned of the enemy's use of cluster munitions, which significantly increases the threat to the civilian population.

Direction of strike and threat to settlements in the region

The main ballistic strike was aimed at Kyiv, but the threat spread to Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Makariv, and Nalyvaikivka. The high speed of "Zircons" leaves little time to take cover, as only a few minutes pass from launch to impact. Air defense forces are working in an enhanced mode, trying to intercept missiles on approach to residential areas.

Residents of various districts of the capital report loud sounds characteristic of air defense operations and heavy weapon impacts.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineKyiv