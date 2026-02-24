$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
05:32 PM • 1020 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 4832 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10033 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11430 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11639 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19462 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 12897 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31060 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21092 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19059 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

Since February 24, 2022, Ukrainian air defense has destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets, including missiles and drones. Air Force aviation has conducted 26,800 sorties between 2022 and 2026.

Since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets, and the Air Force aviation has carried out 26,800 sorties between 2022 and 2026. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From the first minutes of Russia's full-scale invasion, Air Force warriors stood up to defend the Ukrainian sky. In extremely difficult conditions, under massive missile and air strikes, they maintained control of the air defense system, launched fighter jets, engaged in battle, and did not allow the enemy to achieve their main goal - to subjugate Ukraine. Pilots, anti-aircraft gunners, radio-technical troops, drone unit warriors, communication and support specialists - each in their place daily fights for air superiority. Thousands of downed missiles and drones, dozens of aircraft and helicopters, hundreds of destroyed enemy ground targets - this is the result of professionalism, courage, and self-sacrifice

- the statement reads.

The Air Force reported that since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's air defense has destroyed over 140,000 aerial targets:

  • 86 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
    • 709 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;
      • 2459 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
        • 13 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;
          • 12 "Onyx" anti-ship missiles;
            • 261 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;
              • 274 "Iskander-M/KN-23" ballistic missiles;
                • 11 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles;
                  • 30 missiles of other types;
                    • 540 guided air-launched missiles;
                      • 44,700 Shahed-type attack UAVs;
                        • 14,900 reconnaissance UAVs;
                          • 7,500 "Lancet" UAVs;
                            • 70,300 - other types of UAVs.

                              Also, the Air Force aviation carried out 26,800 sorties between 2022 and 2026, including:

                              • 11,000 - for fire engagement and air support of troops;
                                • 14,000 - for fighter aircraft cover.

                                  Over four years, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has destroyed 9,000 aerial targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment. We remember our fallen comrades. We are proud of those who are still in service and continue the fight. We thank everyone who holds the sky

                                  - added the Air Force.

                                  Pavlo Bashynskyi

