Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets

Kyiv • UNN
Since February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, air defense forces have destroyed over 14,000 aerial targets, and the Air Force aviation has carried out 26,800 sorties between 2022 and 2026. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
From the first minutes of Russia's full-scale invasion, Air Force warriors stood up to defend the Ukrainian sky. In extremely difficult conditions, under massive missile and air strikes, they maintained control of the air defense system, launched fighter jets, engaged in battle, and did not allow the enemy to achieve their main goal - to subjugate Ukraine. Pilots, anti-aircraft gunners, radio-technical troops, drone unit warriors, communication and support specialists - each in their place daily fights for air superiority. Thousands of downed missiles and drones, dozens of aircraft and helicopters, hundreds of destroyed enemy ground targets - this is the result of professionalism, courage, and self-sacrifice
The Air Force reported that since February 24, 2022, Ukraine's air defense has destroyed over 140,000 aerial targets:
- 86 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles;
- 709 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;
- 2459 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 13 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;
- 12 "Onyx" anti-ship missiles;
- 261 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;
- 274 "Iskander-M/KN-23" ballistic missiles;
- 11 "Zircon" anti-ship missiles;
- 30 missiles of other types;
- 540 guided air-launched missiles;
- 44,700 Shahed-type attack UAVs;
- 14,900 reconnaissance UAVs;
- 7,500 "Lancet" UAVs;
- 70,300 - other types of UAVs.
Also, the Air Force aviation carried out 26,800 sorties between 2022 and 2026, including:
- 11,000 - for fire engagement and air support of troops;
- 14,000 - for fighter aircraft cover.
Over four years, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces has destroyed 9,000 aerial targets, hit command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment. We remember our fallen comrades. We are proud of those who are still in service and continue the fight. We thank everyone who holds the sky
Recall that
Russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 133 drones on the night of February 24, 111 of which were shot down or suppressed.