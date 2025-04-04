The SBU has заочно notified two Russian admirals and their subordinate of suspicion for shelling UNESCO sites in Odesa in November 2023. The attack damaged historical buildings.
Overview of the main types of gold chain weaving and recommendations for choosing the length of jewelry.
In the Caspian Sea, Russia can deploy Oniks and Zircon missiles on carriers with unitary launchers. Unlike the Azov-Black Sea region, there are several cruise missile carriers there.
The United States expressed concern over rumors that Russia may have transferred supersonic Yakhont missiles to the Yemeni Houthis. The US Special Envoy for Yemen called such cooperation “very destabilizing.
After Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, was negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained what this could mean for Russia.
Iran is mediating secret talks between Russia and the Yemeni Houthis on the transfer of anti-ship missiles. This indicates that Tehran's ties with Moscow are deepening against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk says that although the Russians are trying to create unified silos to launch both Kalibr and the more dangerous Oniks missiles, there are currently no ships in the Azov-Black Sea region capable of launching both missiles.
Russian navy ships, including a nuclear submarine and a frigate armed with hypersonic missiles, arrived in Cuba for a five-day visit.
Last night, the Russians launched about 25 Shahid drones, probably after accumulating them for some time, indicating potential problems with the production of these drones.
As of April 2024, Russia has about 40 Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles, 400 Oniks/Oniks-M cruise missiles, 270 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 45 X-69 guided missiles with different production rates for each type.
Two UAVs attacked and damaged the Borisogleb Aviation Training Center in the Voronezh region of Russia.
The Ukrainian military cannot confirm reports that Russian troops have deployed Oniks launchers on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea, but acknowledged that Russia has several such systems on the peninsula, which it periodically redeploys for ballistic and supersonic missile attacks.
In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russians have probably deployed Bastion launchers: 2 on Cape Tarkhankut and 1 on Cape Fiolent, raising the possibility of Oniks or Zircon missiles being used within the next 12 hours.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces know where Russia is deploying Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea, which launch Oniks missiles.