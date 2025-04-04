P-800 Oniks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15987 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29236 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65021 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214156 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122792 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392026 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310906 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132133 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392026 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254433 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310906 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14385 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45653 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57224 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Products

P-800 Oniks

News by theme

Two Russian admirals who commanded the shelling of UNESCO sites in Odesa have been notified of suspicion

The SBU has заочно notified two Russian admirals and their subordinate of suspicion for shelling UNESCO sites in Odesa in November 2023. The attack damaged historical buildings.

War • April 4, 01:27 PM • 9164 views

Gold chain-a jewelry addition to a feminine look

Overview of the main types of gold chain weaving and recommendations for choosing the length of jewelry.

Business News • December 2, 03:39 PM • 22115 views

Russia may keep Oniks and Zirkon missiles in the Caspian Sea - Navy spokesman

In the Caspian Sea, Russia can deploy Oniks and Zircon missiles on carriers with unitary launchers. Unlike the Azov-Black Sea region, there are several cruise missile carriers there.

War • November 15, 11:09 AM • 18081 views

US concerned that Russia may provide supersonic missiles to Houthis

The United States expressed concern over rumors that Russia may have transferred supersonic Yakhont missiles to the Yemeni Houthis. The US Special Envoy for Yemen called such cooperation “very destabilizing.

News of the World • September 30, 08:57 PM • 20280 views

Center for Countering Disinformation explains the consequences of supplying Russian missiles to Yemeni Houthis

After Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, was negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained what this could mean for Russia.

War • September 25, 02:48 PM • 17002 views

Reuters: Iran mediates missile talks between Russia and Houthis, signaling deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow

Iran is mediating secret talks between Russia and the Yemeni Houthis on the transfer of anti-ship missiles. This indicates that Tehran's ties with Moscow are deepening against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

War • September 25, 06:58 AM • 17524 views

Pletenchuk: Attack with Kalibers alone is not effective, Onyx is more dangerous

Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk says that although the Russians are trying to create unified silos to launch both Kalibr and the more dangerous Oniks missiles, there are currently no ships in the Azov-Black Sea region capable of launching both missiles.

War • July 13, 04:20 PM • 34964 views

Ships of the Russian Navy, including a nuclear submarine, arrived in Cuba

Russian navy ships, including a nuclear submarine and a frigate armed with hypersonic missiles, arrived in Cuba for a five-day visit.

News of the World • June 13, 09:31 AM • 16433 views

Presumably, the Russians have been accumulating "chess pieces" for some time to strike: Evlash on massive drone attack on Ukraine

Last night, the Russians launched about 25 Shahid drones, probably after accumulating them for some time, indicating potential problems with the production of these drones.

War • May 5, 08:49 AM • 23207 views

The GUR reported on the number of cruise, hypersonic and airborne missiles in Russia

As of April 2024, Russia has about 40 Tsirkon hypersonic anti-ship missiles, 400 Oniks/Oniks-M cruise missiles, 270 Kalibr cruise missiles, and 45 X-69 guided missiles with different production rates for each type.

War • May 1, 04:51 PM • 22384 views

UAVs attacked an aviation training center in Voronezh region at night - rosmedia

Two UAVs attacked and damaged the Borisogleb Aviation Training Center in the Voronezh region of Russia.

News of the World • April 9, 06:09 AM • 35159 views

Humeniuk on the Onyx at Cape Tarkhankut: "We do not officially confirm this information"

The Ukrainian military cannot confirm reports that Russian troops have deployed Oniks launchers on Cape Tarkhankut in occupied Crimea, but acknowledged that Russia has several such systems on the peninsula, which it periodically redeploys for ballistic and supersonic missile attacks.

War • April 4, 07:03 AM • 31197 views

High probability of "Zircon" strikes: russians deployed "Bastion" launchers in Crimea - mass media

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russians have probably deployed Bastion launchers: 2 on Cape Tarkhankut and 1 on Cape Fiolent, raising the possibility of Oniks or Zircon missiles being used within the next 12 hours.

War • March 28, 03:13 PM • 24277 views

Ukrainian Armed Forces know where the enemy deploys Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea - Humeniuk

The Ukrainian Armed Forces know where Russia is deploying Bastion-P coastal missile systems in Crimea, which launch Oniks missiles.

War • February 27, 09:31 AM • 31224 views