Center for Countering Disinformation explains the consequences of supplying Russian missiles to Yemeni Houthis

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 97314 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107012 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 172675 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140884 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144897 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139703 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184865 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112134 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175127 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104776 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 45797 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114527 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 65266 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 71659 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 38780 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 172653 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184848 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175112 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202404 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191250 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143349 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143199 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147810 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139162 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155966 views
Actual
Center for Countering Disinformation explains the consequences of supplying Russian missiles to Yemeni Houthis

Center for Countering Disinformation explains the consequences of supplying Russian missiles to Yemeni Houthis

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16834 views

After Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, was negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation explained what this could mean for Russia.

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, after Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, is negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, explained what this could mean for Russia, UNN writes.

Details

According to journalists, Russia is considering the possibility of transferring Yakhont missiles, also known as P-800 Onyx. Such weapons would significantly improve the Houthis' ability to strike ships in the Red Sea.

Reuters: Iran mediates missile talks between Russia and Houthis, signaling deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow25.09.24, 09:58 • 17390 views

The CCD notes that earlier there was information about Russia's attempts to provide weapons to Yemeni militants, but Saudi Arabia allegedly convinced Russia not to do so.

"At the same time, the media reported that among the ships that were targeted by the Houthis, most of them left from Russian ports, despite the Houthis' promises not to carry out such attacks," the CCD points out.

This trend indicates that Russia's attempts to cooperate with the Yemeni Houthis do not guarantee the safety of ships leaving Russian ports and are used by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions. Thus, Russia, probably contributing to destabilization in the region, may harm not only the United States and the West, but also itself

- emphasized in the CCD.

Tehran seeks to ease sanctions: the Center for International Development explains what Iran's latest statements on Ukraine mean24.09.24, 16:40 • 13292 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
reutersReuters
red-seaRed Sea
tehranTehran
p-800-oniksP-800 Oniks
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising