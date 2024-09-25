Center for Countering Disinformation explains the consequences of supplying Russian missiles to Yemeni Houthis

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, after Western media reported that Russia, with the help of Iran, is negotiating the transfer of modern anti-ship missiles to the Yemeni Houthis, explained what this could mean for Russia, UNN writes.

According to journalists, Russia is considering the possibility of transferring Yakhont missiles, also known as P-800 Onyx. Such weapons would significantly improve the Houthis' ability to strike ships in the Red Sea.

The CCD notes that earlier there was information about Russia's attempts to provide weapons to Yemeni militants, but Saudi Arabia allegedly convinced Russia not to do so.

"At the same time, the media reported that among the ships that were targeted by the Houthis, most of them left from Russian ports, despite the Houthis' promises not to carry out such attacks," the CCD points out.

This trend indicates that Russia's attempts to cooperate with the Yemeni Houthis do not guarantee the safety of ships leaving Russian ports and are used by Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions. Thus, Russia, probably contributing to destabilization in the region, may harm not only the United States and the West, but also itself - emphasized in the CCD.

