Tehran seeks to ease sanctions: the Center for International Development explains what Iran's latest statements on Ukraine mean

Iran's latest objections to the transfer of weapons to Russia and its withdrawal from the war in Ukraine are Tehran's attempts to weaken the sanctions regime. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details

The CPJ noted the latest statements by Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian, who said that the Islamic Republic does not approve of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In addition, he once again denied providing Russia with ballistic missiles, the alleged transfer of which was reported earlier by the United States

The purpose of such “peaceful” statements by representatives of the Islamic Republic is probably an attempt to ease sanctions against Iran by sitting “at the negotiating table with Europeans and Americans,” as Masoud Peseshkian himself stated - explain the analysts of the Center for Public Policy

“Shahids” in exchange for airplanes: The Center for Countering Disinformation explains why Iran supports Russia

They emphasize that in fact the continuation of the war in Ukraine is beneficial to Iran, as it is a factor in the dispersion of US attention.

The Center emphasizes that the war in Ukraine has contributed to the revitalization of cooperation between Iran and Russia on a number of issues, including improved cyber operations, the exchange of technologies for nuclear weapons, and the potential provision of Russian aircraft.

Recall

While participating in the UN General Assembly in New York , Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said that his country does not approve of Russia's aggression against Ukraine.