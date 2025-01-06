From Kharkiv to Brovary: the story of adaptation and success of an IDP entrepreneur.

Brovary is becoming an increasingly attractive city for doing business. The local authorities actively support entrepreneurs by providing grants, consultations and development opportunities. It is thanks to this support that many businessmen find not only a new home in Brovary, but also a favorable environment for the realization of their ideas. Svitlana Gerasimova, owner of the medical clothing brand Khalat MD, is one of those who managed to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the community. Her story is an example of how, even in difficult times, it is possible not only to restore but also to develop a business, UNN writes.

How the idea of creating a brand came about

Svitlana started her business back in 2018 in Kharkiv when she was working as a dentist.

"At the time, there were no comfortable, cool clothes. We found a stretchy, breathable fabric and started making just such clothes. As an analog of American models," says the entrepreneur.

Her husband, who had experience in the garment industry, supported the idea and helped organize the production.

Svitlana is originally from Kharkiv. Due to the full-scale war, her family was forced to leave their hometown.

"My husband went to serve in the Armed Forces and was sent to Brovary. That's why we moved here. Previously, we temporarily lived in Chernivtsi, but we stayed in Brovary," the entrepreneur says.

Support from the community

In Brovary, Svitlana was able to restart her business and receive substantial support. In 2024, she became the winner of the "Own Business" grant program and received UAH 500,000. She also won the Women's Opportunities grant and participated in the Courageous initiative.

Svitlana also took part in a competition from the Brovary UWE HUB, a hub created to support women entrepreneurs.

"Before that, I was just going through the motions - I didn't understand how to do things right and what to do. This (participation in the UWE HUB competition - ed.) opened my eyes to business in general.

I realized that I need to learn this, that I need to develop it. And yes, this is a very cool, very cool initiative. And it was still free," Svitlana notes.

Brand features

"Khalat MD is known for the quality of its materials and unique designs. One of the main features of the brand is the ability to print images on clothing for medical professionals of various specialties.

"We work with a designer who creates individual drawings for clinics or specific specialties. This is our specialty," explains the entrepreneur.

The brand's main clients are doctors in private clinics and large corporate customers, such as large pharmacy chains. Svitlana said that they can sew large batches of medical clothing.

How the war has hardened business

The war brought many challenges, but it also became an impetus for growth.

"In 2022, I was left without a team, suppliers, and production facilities. But we managed to rebuild everything from scratch. The situation is much better now than it was then," says Svitlana.

Despite the difficulties, the brand continues to grow, and today the entrepreneur plans to enter the international market.

Svitlana plans to hire a wholesale manager to work with corporate clients and expand production.

"I also plan to export, but first I want to be trained in this area," she added.

Svitlana Gerasimova's story is a vivid example of how a successful business can be created in Brovary. Thanks to community support, perseverance, and an innovative approach, the Khalat MD brand has not only carved out a niche in the market, but has also become a symbol of the strength and adaptability of Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

In Brovary, the City Council operates a Business Support Center where entrepreneurs and people who are just planning to start their own business can get free advice on business registration, renting premises, and receiving grants. This year, about 150 people, mostly representatives of micro and small businesses, applied to the Center.

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs during martial law as part of the implementation of [76] investment projects . He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - currently there are more than 18 thousand of them.

In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.

In total, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district of Brovary, received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community educational institutions and the modular town where the IDPs live.