From Kharkiv to Brovary: the story of adaptation and success of an IDP entrepreneur.

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 45443 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146172 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126663 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134331 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133675 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170444 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110523 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163596 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104442 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113946 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129859 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128545 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 31871 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 94032 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101341 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146172 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191360 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180597 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128546 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129860 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142684 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134323 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151524 views
From Kharkiv to Brovary: the story of adaptation and success of an IDP entrepreneur

From Kharkiv to Brovary: the story of adaptation and success of an IDP entrepreneur

Kyiv  •  UNN

 213217 views

From Kharkiv to Brovary: the story of adaptation and success of an IDP entrepreneur.

Brovary is becoming an increasingly attractive city for doing business. The local authorities actively support entrepreneurs by providing grants, consultations and development opportunities. It is thanks to this support that many businessmen find not only a new home in Brovary, but also a favorable environment for the realization of their ideas. Svitlana Gerasimova, owner of the medical clothing brand Khalat MD, is one of those who managed to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the community. Her story is an example of how, even in difficult times, it is possible not only to restore but also to develop a business, UNN writes.

How the idea of creating a brand came about

Svitlana started her business back in 2018 in Kharkiv when she was working as a dentist.

"At the time, there were no comfortable, cool clothes. We found a stretchy, breathable fabric and started making just such clothes. As an analog of American models," says the entrepreneur.

Her husband, who had experience in the garment industry, supported the idea and helped organize the production.

Svitlana is originally from Kharkiv. Due to the full-scale war, her family was forced to leave their hometown.

"My husband went to serve in the Armed Forces and was sent to Brovary. That's why we moved here. Previously, we temporarily lived in Chernivtsi, but we stayed in Brovary," the entrepreneur says.

Support from the community

In Brovary, Svitlana was able to restart her business and receive substantial support. In 2024, she became the winner of the "Own Business" grant program and received UAH 500,000. She also won the Women's Opportunities grant and participated in the Courageous initiative.

Svitlana also took part in a competition from the Brovary UWE HUB, a hub created to support women entrepreneurs.

"Before that, I was just going through the motions - I didn't understand how to do things right and what to do. This (participation in the UWE HUB competition - ed.) opened my eyes to business in general.

I realized that I need to learn this, that I need to develop it. And yes, this is a very cool, very cool initiative. And it was still free," Svitlana notes.

Brand features

"Khalat MD is known for the quality of its materials and unique designs. One of the main features of the brand is the ability to print images on clothing for medical professionals of various specialties.

"We work with a designer who creates individual drawings for clinics or specific specialties. This is our specialty," explains the entrepreneur.

The brand's main clients are doctors in private clinics and large corporate customers, such as large pharmacy chains. Svitlana said that they can sew large batches of medical clothing.

How the war has hardened business

The war brought many challenges, but it also became an impetus for growth.

"In 2022, I was left without a team, suppliers, and production facilities. But we managed to rebuild everything from scratch. The situation is much better now than it was then," says Svitlana.

Despite the difficulties, the brand continues to grow, and today the entrepreneur plans to enter the international market.

Svitlana plans to hire a wholesale manager to work with corporate clients and expand production.

"I also plan to export, but first I want to be trained in this area," she added.

Svitlana Gerasimova's story is a vivid example of how a successful business can be created in Brovary. Thanks to community support, perseverance, and an innovative approach, the Khalat MD brand has not only carved out a niche in the market, but has also become a symbol of the strength and adaptability of Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

In Brovary, the City Council operates a Business Support Center where entrepreneurs and people who are just planning to start their own business can get free advice on business registration, renting premises, and receiving grants. This year, about 150 people, mostly representatives of micro and small businesses, applied to the Center.

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, Brovary managed to attract more than UAH 466 million in investments and create almost 600 new jobs during martial law as part of the implementation of [76] investment projects . He added that during the period of martial law, the number of various companies and individual entrepreneurs in the Brovary community has increased - currently there are more than 18 thousand of them. 

In addition to foreign funding, Brovary will also receive other assistance from the twin cities. For example, German partners have provided the local community with generators, medical equipment, special vehicles, and much more. In October, a representative of the municipality of the German twin city of Jena, City Councilor Matthias Mitt, arrived in Brovary to identify specific areas for further cooperation with his Ukrainian colleagues.

In total, as part of cooperation with the German cities of Jena and Erlangen, as well as the Lan Dill district of Brovary,  received three ambulances, four fire trucks, three units of public transport, one school bus, generators, and various equipment for community educational institutions and the modular town where the IDPs live.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPublicationsKyiv region
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kharkivKharkiv

