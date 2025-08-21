"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the successful tests of the new Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile. Its range reaches three thousand kilometers, and serial production is expected to begin by the end of the year. The President said this at a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

Ukraine is taking a serious step in strengthening its own defense capabilities. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful tests of the "Flamingo" missile, which is currently considered the most effective in the domestic arsenal. Its main advantage is its unique flight range, which is about 3000 km.

According to the head of state, despite significant achievements, it is still too early to openly talk about the potential of this weapon. Ukraine plans to accumulate a sufficient stock of ammunition to be able to talk about the real capability of using them en masse.

By December, we will have more such missiles. And by the end of the year or early 2025, mass production is expected to begin – Zelenskyy stated.

He emphasized that the further success of the program depends on stable funding and the results of subsequent tests.

I believe that we cannot talk much about this until we have the ability to use hundreds of missiles – noted the head of state.

The "Flamingo" missile program is part of Ukraine's strategic plan to create high-tech weapons capable of deterring an aggressor without external supplies.

If serial production starts within the stated timeframe, it could significantly change the balance of power in the region.

