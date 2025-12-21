A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean Wind
Kyiv • UNN
The American Bombardier ARTEMIS II electronic reconnaissance aircraft is operating over the Black Sea. It is capable of detecting the operation of Russian radar stations and occupied territories of Ukraine at a distance of up to 600 km.
A new American electronic reconnaissance aircraft, the Bombardier ARTEMIS II, is operating over the Black Sea. This was reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind," writes UNN.
Details
According to the information, the aircraft took off from the Romanian airfield "Mihail Kogălniceanu" and is conducting a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea.
The reconnaissance capabilities of ARTEMIS II extend up to 600 kilometers. According to monitoring data, from its typical flight trajectory over the Black Sea, it can detect the operation of radar stations and communication equipment in Russia and the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine – including Rostov-on-Don, Donetsk, and Kherson.
Addition
The Bombardier ARTEMIS II is a modified Challenger 650 business jet, adapted for long-range and high-precision intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The aircraft is capable of operating at high altitudes and conducting reconnaissance over significant distances.
Recall
SBU long-range drones hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek military airfield in Crimea, one of which was ready for a combat sortie. Damage to the control tower has also been confirmed, which will complicate flight organization.