A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean Wind

A new American electronic reconnaissance aircraft, the Bombardier ARTEMIS II, is operating over the Black Sea. This was reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind," writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, the aircraft took off from the Romanian airfield "Mihail Kogălniceanu" and is conducting a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea.

The reconnaissance capabilities of ARTEMIS II extend up to 600 kilometers. According to monitoring data, from its typical flight trajectory over the Black Sea, it can detect the operation of radar stations and communication equipment in Russia and the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine – including Rostov-on-Don, Donetsk, and Kherson.

Addition

The Bombardier ARTEMIS II is a modified Challenger 650 business jet, adapted for long-range and high-precision intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The aircraft is capable of operating at high altitudes and conducting reconnaissance over significant distances.

Recall

