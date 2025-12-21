A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean Wind

$42.340.00
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 8324 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 13029 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 27569 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 56367 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 61667 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 40028 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35695 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36334 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40571 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Popular news
Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with MacronDecember 21, 03:23 AM • 7464 views
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operationDecember 21, 04:30 AM • 10889 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 14849 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 6170 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 12296 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 32784 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 61674 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 102865 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 74793 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 82768 views
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 13172 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 14940 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 27254 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 43707 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 33248 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean Wind

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

The American Bombardier ARTEMIS II electronic reconnaissance aircraft is operating over the Black Sea. It is capable of detecting the operation of Russian radar stations and occupied territories of Ukraine at a distance of up to 600 km.

A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean Wind

A new American electronic reconnaissance aircraft, the Bombardier ARTEMIS II, is operating over the Black Sea. This was reported by the monitoring group "Crimean Wind," writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, the aircraft took off from the Romanian airfield "Mihail Kogălniceanu" and is conducting a reconnaissance mission over the Black Sea.

The reconnaissance capabilities of ARTEMIS II extend up to 600 kilometers. According to monitoring data, from its typical flight trajectory over the Black Sea, it can detect the operation of radar stations and communication equipment in Russia and the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine – including Rostov-on-Don, Donetsk, and Kherson.

Addition

The Bombardier ARTEMIS II is a modified Challenger 650 business jet, adapted for long-range and high-precision intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). The aircraft is capable of operating at high altitudes and conducting reconnaissance over significant distances.

Recall

SBU long-range drones hit two Russian Su-27 aircraft at the Belbek military airfield in Crimea, one of which was ready for a combat sortie. Damage to the control tower has also been confirmed, which will complicate flight organization.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Black Sea
Romania
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kherson