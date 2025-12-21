Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spread

New cases of leprosy have been detected in Croatia and Romania. Authorities in both countries state that there is no risk of a massive spread of the infection. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

In Croatia, leprosy was confirmed in a worker from Nepal who has been living in the country with his family for about two years. The Croatian Institute of Public Health reported that it was an "imported case."

The patient was immediately prescribed antibiotics. All his close contacts are under medical supervision or receiving prophylactic treatment. Infectious disease specialist Bruno Baršić noted that the risk of spread is minimal.

"To get infected, prolonged and close contact is needed: for example, living together or sleeping in the same bed in poor living conditions," the doctor explained.

The last case of leprosy in Croatia was recorded more than 30 years ago.

In Romania, two cases of leprosy have also been confirmed, and two more are considered suspicious. According to Radio Liberty, all patients worked in a massage parlor in the city of Cluj, which the authorities have already closed. Four infected women who arrived from Asia were quarantined.

Doctors emphasize that today leprosy is well treatable. With prolonged use of antibiotics, the disease completely disappears, and the danger of infection usually disappears within a few days after the start of treatment.

Additionally

Leprosy, or Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, which primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, and mucous membranes.

It has a long incubation period (up to 20 years). Leprosy is curable with modern medicine but can lead to disability if left untreated, which is accompanied by the stigmatization of people.

This disease affects the skin, nerves (loss of sensation), eyes, upper respiratory tract, testicles, and is transmitted through bodily contact.

Leprosy is considered a "neglected tropical disease" but is still found in over 120 countries, mostly in Asia, Africa, and South America.