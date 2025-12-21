Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spread

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 1868 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
09:49 AM • 9366 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
09:21 AM • 13504 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 28025 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 56753 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 62137 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 40141 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 35744 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 36411 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 40677 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.9m/s
89%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Blow to drug business: 384 people detained and 1.5 tons of drugs seized in Italy during a large-scale operationDecember 21, 04:30 AM • 11343 views
ATESH partisans paralyzed a key railway hub supplying the occupiers in Russia's Rostov regionPhotoDecember 21, 05:20 AM • 15297 views
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without powerPhotoDecember 21, 06:10 AM • 7068 views
Operations will continue: Hegseth reacts to oil tanker seizure off Venezuelan coastDecember 21, 07:15 AM • 12786 views
33-year-old engineer with a disability made a historic flight to the edge of space09:37 AM • 4160 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 33138 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 62138 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 103222 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 75108 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 83077 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Kiper
Emmanuel Macron
Anthony Albanese
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 13342 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 15134 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 27405 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 43930 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 33372 views
Actual
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Forbes
The New York Times

Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spread

Kyiv • UNN

 • 508 views

New cases of leprosy have been detected in Croatia and Romania, with Croatia's being an "imported case" in a worker from Nepal, and Romania's involving two confirmed and two suspected cases among massage parlor employees. Medical professionals assure that the disease is highly treatable with antibiotics, and there is no risk of widespread transmission.

Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spread

New cases of leprosy have been detected in Croatia and Romania. Authorities in both countries state that there is no risk of a massive spread of the infection. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

In Croatia, leprosy was confirmed in a worker from Nepal who has been living in the country with his family for about two years. The Croatian Institute of Public Health reported that it was an "imported case."

The patient was immediately prescribed antibiotics. All his close contacts are under medical supervision or receiving prophylactic treatment. Infectious disease specialist Bruno Baršić noted that the risk of spread is minimal.

"To get infected, prolonged and close contact is needed: for example, living together or sleeping in the same bed in poor living conditions," the doctor explained.

The last case of leprosy in Croatia was recorded more than 30 years ago.

In Romania, two cases of leprosy have also been confirmed, and two more are considered suspicious. According to Radio Liberty, all patients worked in a massage parlor in the city of Cluj, which the authorities have already closed. Four infected women who arrived from Asia were quarantined.

Doctors emphasize that today leprosy is well treatable. With prolonged use of antibiotics, the disease completely disappears, and the danger of infection usually disappears within a few days after the start of treatment.

New strain of monkeypox detected in Britain08.12.25, 16:59 • 3484 views

Additionally

Leprosy, or Hansen's disease, is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, which primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, and mucous membranes.

It has a long incubation period (up to 20 years). Leprosy is curable with modern medicine but can lead to disability if left untreated, which is accompanied by the stigmatization of people.

This disease affects the skin, nerves (loss of sensation), eyes, upper respiratory tract, testicles, and is transmitted through bodily contact.

Leprosy is considered a "neglected tropical disease" but is still found in over 120 countries, mostly in Asia, Africa, and South America.

Alla Kiosak

HealthNews of the World
Radio Liberty
Bild
Nepal
South America
Asia
Africa
Croatia
Romania