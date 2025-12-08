New strain of monkeypox detected in Britain

A new strain of the mpox virus, formerly known as monkeypox, has been detected in a person in England. This was reported by UK health officials, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

According to the publication, the virus is a mixture of two main types of the mpox virus and was detected in a person who recently returned from a trip to Asia.

Health officials said they are still assessing the significance of the new strain.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) states that virus evolution is normal. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against severe disease, although mpox infection is mild for many.

The new virus strain contains elements of two mpox strains, called clades Ib and IIb.

Recently, UK health officials urged gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men to ensure they are vaccinated against mpox.

This call came after a strain called "clade Ib" showed early signs of local spread in some European countries.

Clade IIb is associated with the global mpox outbreak in 2022, which affected many countries around the world.

In the UK, vaccination is available for groups of people at highest risk of mpox infection:

have multiple sexual partners;

engage in group sex;

visit establishments that provide sex services in public places.

According to health officials, the vaccine is 75-80% effective in protecting against mpox.

WHO lifts monkeypox emergency but urges vigilance

But these studies were conducted on people with one type of mpox, called clade II. No studies have been conducted on how well the vaccine protects against the other type, called clade Ib, although the degree of protection is believed to be high.

Dr. Katy Sinka, head of the sexually transmitted infections department at UKHSA, said that genomic testing allowed the new strain to be detected.

"It is normal for viruses to evolve, and further analysis will help us better understand how mpox is changing.

"Vaccination is a proven effective way to protect yourself from serious illness, so please be sure to get vaccinated if you are eligible," she said.

Professor Trudie Lang, director of the Global Health Network at Oxford University, said that this case of the new mpox virus "highlights that mpox is circulating globally and evolving."

She said that the UK has "excellent systems" for detecting cases and controlling further infection, but in other parts of the world, in more vulnerable populations, "this is harder to achieve," where access to vaccines is not as robust.

Professor Lang said that if further cases of this strain emerge in the UK and elsewhere, it is important to understand how it spreads to assess whether it is more or less dangerous than previous strains.

A new strain of monkeypox has been discovered: the first cases have already been registered in Europe

What is mpox?

Mpox can be an unpleasant disease.

Common symptoms are skin lesions or rash that can last two to four weeks, as well as fever, headache, back pain, muscle pain, and fatigue.

The virus is transmitted from person to person through close physical contact, coughing or sneezing, and touching contaminated clothing, bedding, or towels.