WHO lifts monkeypox emergency but urges vigilance

The World Health Organization has announced the end of the global health emergency caused by the Mpox virus (formerly known as "monkeypox"). This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the WHO, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the WHO emphasized that the disease, which can be deadly and causes painful rashes, still poses a threat and requires constant attention.

In Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by over 45% in a week

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the level of international alert has been lowered more than a year after the spread of Mpox was declared a "public health emergency of international concern." This status allowed countries to mobilize for joint action to stop the spread of the infection.

According to Ghebreyesus, the lifting of the emergency does not mean that the threat has been eliminated. He urged governments not to weaken epidemiological surveillance, strengthen vaccination campaigns, and respond promptly to new cases of infection to avoid new waves of the epidemic.