WHO lifts monkeypox emergency but urges vigilance

12:12 PM • 4976 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:58 AM • 16756 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 25990 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 23016 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 40932 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 36996 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 51193 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 42526 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 41958 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 42010 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 14607 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 13932 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 29296 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk aboutSeptember 5, 07:57 AM • 27557 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 11786 views
Publications
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 10926 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 29344 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 40932 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 32126 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 67938 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
Slovakia
United States
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 26555 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 67930 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 26467 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 31557 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 33129 views
Actual
Fake news
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-95
Financial Times
S-400 missile system

WHO lifts monkeypox emergency but urges vigilance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The WHO has lifted the global emergency over the Mpox virus, but the disease still poses a threat. The organization urges governments not to relax epidemiological surveillance and vaccination.

WHO lifts monkeypox emergency but urges vigilance

The World Health Organization has announced the end of the global health emergency caused by the Mpox virus (formerly known as "monkeypox"). This was reported by Bloomberg, citing the WHO, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, the WHO emphasized that the disease, which can be deadly and causes painful rashes, still poses a threat and requires constant attention.

In Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by over 45% in a week02.09.25, 10:24 • 3766 views

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the level of international alert has been lowered more than a year after the spread of Mpox was declared a "public health emergency of international concern." This status allowed countries to mobilize for joint action to stop the spread of the infection.

According to Ghebreyesus, the lifting of the emergency does not mean that the threat has been eliminated. He urged governments not to weaken epidemiological surveillance, strengthen vaccination campaigns, and respond promptly to new cases of infection to avoid new waves of the epidemic.

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
World Health Organization
Bloomberg L.P.