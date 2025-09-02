In Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by over 45% in a week

In Ukraine, 10,622 cases of COVID-19 were recorded last week, which is more than 45% higher than the previous week. There were 14 deaths. UNN reports this with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.

According to routine epidemiological surveillance data obtained from healthcare facilities in all regions of Ukraine, except Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, during the 35th week of 2025 (from August 25 to August 31), the number of people with positive COVID-19 results was 10,622, which is 46.2% more compared to the previous week, when 7,265 cases were registered. Also, 14 deaths were registered during the week among people with a positive SARS-CoV-2 result. - the report says.

It is also reported that, compared to the epidemiological situation last year, in the four weeks of 2025 from August 4 to August 31, two times fewer cases of COVID-19 were registered than in the same period of 2024: 22,627 versus 45,500 cases, respectively.

Given the increase in the number of positive results for SARS-CoV-2 viruses among respiratory infection tests, according to the results of the work of healthcare facilities of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, a further increase in the number of people with positive COVID-19 results can be expected in the coming weeks. - informs the PHC.

In addition, it is reported that as of August 25, three cases of infection with the Nimbus subvariant and 125 with Stratus have been confirmed in Ukraine.

Addition

On August 21, the Ministry of Health stated that the number of coronavirus patients in Ukraine had increased, but the incidence was three times lower than in August last year.

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin stated that last year in Ukraine, the number of deaths from influenza and from COVID-19 was almost equally proportionate. However, the number of people who fell ill with influenza and other ARVIs was many times higher.