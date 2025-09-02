$41.370.05
Exclusive
07:02 AM • 2122 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: court plans to choose pre-trial detention for suspect today
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 10724 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 10575 views
"It seems that business is equated with criminal activity": lawyer on the urgency of adopting changes to the Criminal Procedure Code that will make life easier for entrepreneurs
September 1, 06:36 PM • 28309 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM • 41084 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 55477 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 47986 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 191610 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 108164 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 201727 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusives
In Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by over 45% in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 344 views

In Ukraine, 10,622 cases of COVID-19 were recorded last week, which is 46.2% more than the previous week. 14 deaths were registered, with further growth expected.

In Ukraine, the number of COVID-19 cases increased by over 45% in a week

In Ukraine, 10,622 cases of COVID-19 were recorded last week, which is more than 45% higher than the previous week. There were 14 deaths. UNN reports this with reference to the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health.

According to routine epidemiological surveillance data obtained from healthcare facilities in all regions of Ukraine, except Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, during the 35th week of 2025 (from August 25 to August 31), the number of people with positive COVID-19 results was 10,622, which is 46.2% more compared to the previous week, when 7,265 cases were registered. Also, 14 deaths were registered during the week among people with a positive SARS-CoV-2 result.

- the report says.

It is also reported that, compared to the epidemiological situation last year, in the four weeks of 2025 from August 4 to August 31, two times fewer cases of COVID-19 were registered than in the same period of 2024: 22,627 versus 45,500 cases, respectively.

Given the increase in the number of positive results for SARS-CoV-2 viruses among respiratory infection tests, according to the results of the work of healthcare facilities of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, a further increase in the number of people with positive COVID-19 results can be expected in the coming weeks.

- informs the PHC.

In addition, it is reported that as of August 25, three cases of infection with the Nimbus subvariant and 125 with Stratus have been confirmed in Ukraine. 

Addition

On August 21, the Ministry of Health stated that the number of coronavirus patients in Ukraine had increased, but the incidence was three times lower than in August last year.

Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin stated that last year in Ukraine, the number of deaths from influenza and from COVID-19 was almost equally proportionate. However, the number of people who fell ill with influenza and other ARVIs was many times higher.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCOVID-19Health
COVID-19
Luhansk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine