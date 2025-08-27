Regions have mechanisms for introducing local quarantines due to COVID-19 - Ministry of Health

In any region, there are mechanisms for introducing local quarantines or anti-epidemic measures. They can be introduced when COVID-19 incidence rates are much higher than average expectations. This was stated by Deputy Minister of Health Ihor Kuzin in an interview in the program "Ye Rozmova", reports UNN.

Kuzin commented on the reasons for applying anti-epidemic measures.

Legally, all mechanisms are now in place. In any region or any amalgamated territorial community, there are mechanisms for introducing local quarantines or anti-epidemic measures. This practice existed before and, in fact, it was retained even after COVID-19, slightly modified. It is necessary so that if we observe any anomalous or extremely high indicators in the territory of any territorial community or city, the local authorities have the necessary levers of influence to apply anti-epidemic restrictions. - Kuzin said.

Kuzin explained that anti-epidemic restrictions can be applied if incidence rates are much higher than average expectations.

Currently, we are at least 60-70% below the minimum level in terms of incidence rates. That is, I personally assess the chances of the situation worsening somewhere, forcing local authorities to introduce such measures, as very unlikely. - Kuzin said.

In addition, Kuzin stated that COVID-19 has become a seasonal disease and merges with the general mass of ARVI.

COVID-19 has become a seasonal disease. Its seasonality coincides with the seasonality of acute respiratory viral infections. If earlier we registered two waves, that is, in spring and autumn, or in winter, now we are registering, by and large, one peak period of incidence, which is observed in August-September, possibly part of October. - Kuzin said.

Kuzin reported that starting in September, a separate system for monitoring acute respiratory viral infections in Ukraine begins on a weekly basis.

If in any region the indicators for all total ARVI approach the pandemic level, it is not excluded that some region may introduce such local restrictive measures.

On August 27, Kuzin reported that an increase in COVID-19 incidence is expected in Ukraine in late September - early October. It is unlikely that this will lead to any local anti-epidemic or restrictive measures.